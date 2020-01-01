assortment
Collected by lee launer
112 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Opened in 2012, Hattie B’s is the new kid on the block for hot chicken, Nashville’s most iconic dish. Still, what the restaurant lacks in history it makes up in flavor, proven by the long queues that don’t seem to diminish until...
Hiking down the Schilthorn may be hard on your toes, but it's a high-altitude feast for the rest of your senses...From the Lauterbrunnen valley south of Interlaken, you can take a cable-car up to the summit and then hike down to Mürren, across...
47 Main Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
“I send visitors to the Cape Royale," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "The hotel has a sophisticated old-world feel. Guests have access to a rooftop pool that overlooks the city.” 47 Main Rd., Green Point, 27/(0) 21-430-0500. This appeared in the...
Maison de l'Architecture, 148 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Martin, 75010 Paris, France
Hanging out around train stations in major cities is rarely a wise idea but an outdoor café near the Gare de l'Est in Paris should be considered a worthy exception. Café A, a secret garden bar and restaurant, awaits beyond the threshold of the...
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
Place Sainte-Catherine 5/7, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
There are a few great options for dining on Place St. Catherine, in Brussels. However, when people ask me where to go for great seafood in Brussels, Jaloa, and their more casual Jaloa Brasserie, are first on the list. Jaloa itself is elegant fine...
Gangstraat 5, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
When people ask for my top restaurant in Brussels, I have to think twice, not because of indecision, but because I'm reluctant to share. If I like the person a lot, I tell them my secret - Le Coin des Artistes. Just about all of my favourite...
Rue du Fossé aux Loups 32, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
For an elegant yet trendy meal in Brussels, featuring great Belgian ingredients, a visit to Belga Queen is a must. This restaurant is in a stunning setting, inside a former bank. The period features of the bank remain, but are contrasted by modern...
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of my favorite places to grab a beer and a snack is a la Mort Subite. Although it does become touristy, it is a civilized class of tourists who like to relax and grab a quiet beer and something to eat, unlike the more popular Delirium Cafe....
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Delirium Café in Brussels is nothing less than a pilgrimage for beer aficionados. Try mentioning a place with over 2000 different options, and see how starry their eyes will get. This bar is located right in the heart of Brussels, a stone...
Rue Gheude 56, 1070 Anderlecht, Belgium
No trip to Belgium is complete without experiencing the Belgian beer culture. The best place in Brussels to take a look at beer history is the Cantillon Brewery. Even as a non beer drinker, it’s a fascinating place to visit. One of the things that...
Rue de l'Enseignement 57, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you want a Belgian Beer experience that doesn’t involve crowds of drunken stag-parties and tourists, head to the Bier Circus. Brussels beer aficionados head here to find rare Belgian beers and traditional dishes like Stoofvlees (beef stewed in...
Rue du Marché aux Poulets 41, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
You may think you have had great fish and chips but until you go to Bia Mara, in Brussels, you have not! I used to think that in order to get great, authentic food I had to go to England and we did a couple of times since it's so close. But since...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Rue Stevin 168, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Ask any expat in Brussels, where to get the best hamburger, these days, and you're likely to start an argument. As little as five years ago it was like searching for the Holy Grail. Lately a dozen or more locations are serving up North America's...
