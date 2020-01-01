Asian Thanksgiving
Collected by Amy Bickers
List View
Map View
Save Place
Cheung Chau, Hong Kong
Make a day out of discovering the outlying islands that surround Hong Kong, where adventures lie. Your tiny sailors will love the ferry ride from Central’s Pier 4 to quaint Lamma Island. At the Fisherman’s Village, they can experience the industry...
Save Place
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
Save Place
A serene respite from the towering urban sprawl nearby, this traditional Tang Dynasty–style landscaped garden is based on the design of the famous Jiangshouju Garden in Shanxi Province. Winding paths lead visitors past pines, cypress, and...
Save Place
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Save Place
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
Save Place
555 Shanghai St, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Towering 42 stories over the Mong Kok district on the Kowloon Peninsula, the Cordis is one of the best options for adventurous travelers looking to experience the “real Hong Kong.” The hotel is surrounded by mazes of markets. as well as shops and...
Save Place
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Save Place
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Save Place
Jl. Subak Sala Banjar Sala Pejeng Kawan Ubud 80571, Petulu, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Everyone loves camping...until they have to sleep in an uncomfortable tent and cook their own food and do all that naturey stuff. Glamping has changed all that and now Ubud has it's very own glamp site just a few minutes out of town. Sandat...
Save Place
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Save Place
Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Catching the sunrise at Pandawa Beach, also known as the “Secret Beach” in South Bali, was an adventure from beginning to end. After learning about it from Rob, the owner of Suara Ombak Cottages (www.wavevoice.com) where we stayed during our SURF...
Save Place
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Save Place
Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...
Save Place
Australian Chris Brown was one of the first people to open a dive shop on the less-developed north side of Bali. His Reef Seen Aquatics center, at Pemuteran beach, works to protect the marine environment with programs such as the Reef Gardeners...
Save Place
Jl. Belimbing Sari, Tambiyak, Pecatu, Kuta Selatan Pecatu Kuta Selatan, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80364, Indonesia
Perched more than 300 feet over the famous surf beaches of Uluwatu, on the west side of Bali’s Bukit peninsula, Alila Villas Uluwatu looks like a collection of oversized modern bird cages teetering on limestone cliffs. Palm trees and open-air...
Save Place
Canggu, North Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361, Indonesia
It’s hard to believe Desa Seni is only a short drive from the crowded beaches and shopping strips of North Kuta and Seminyak. Amid a lush landscape of native plants and waterways, the resort’s antique wooden homes are arranged around a...
Save Place
Japan, 〒110-0005 Tōkyō-to, Taitō-ku, Ueno, 4 Chome−7−８ アメ横センタービル３F
Here is tako (octopus) for sale at one of the many merchant stalls dotting the Ame-yoko shopping street in Ueno, Tokyo. Ameyoko (アメ横) is a busy market street along the Yamanote Line tracks between Okachimachi and Ueno Stations. The name "Ameyoko"...
Save Place
Narita, Chiba, Japan
What do you do with a nine-hour layover in Japan? Take the train one stop to downtown Narita, and eat your way around town. I was surprised by how lovely this city was, especially for being so close to the airport. The little cobblestone streets...
Save Place
1 Chome-4-1 Yokoami, Sumida-ku, Tōkyō-to 130-0015, Japan
An impressive dichotomy of massive modern architecture on the outside and a subdued, scholarly-yet-approachable atmosphere on the inside, this tribute to the history of Tokyo houses a large number of life-sized dioramas and recreations of what...
Save Place
7 Chome-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 106-8558, Japan
For some travelers, what comes to mind first when they think of Japan is tales of samurai and shoguns, centuries-old temples, and the tea ceremony and kabuki. For others, however, what makes the country most exciting is its contemporary art,...
Save Place
1 Chome-9-１ Higashishinbashi, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 105-7337, Japan
Arguably one of the city’s most elegant stays, the Conrad sits on floors 28 through 37 of the Tokyo Shiodome Building and reflects contemporary Japanese design, not least in the wood-and-brass lobby, where a bright-red abstract sculpture...
Save Place
2 Chome-10 Sekiguchi, Bunkyō, Tokyo 112-0014, Japan
Despite its address in the bustling heart of Tokyo, Hotel Chinzanso feels like a remote retreat thanks to its location in a 17-acre oasis with historic pagodas, 1,000 camellia trees, and 120 cherry trees; even the locals take refuge in the...
Save Place
7 Chome-14-8 Yanaka, Taitō-ku, Tōkyō-to 110-0001, Japan
Tenouji temple is a lovely little temple located next to Yanaka Cemetery near Nippori. About a 15-minute walk from Ueno Park, it is located in a residential neighborhood dotted with traditional Japanese-style houses and architecture as well as...
Save Place
1-1 Yoyogikamizonochō, Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to 151-8557, Japan
The serenity of the Meiji Jingu Shrine is a notable contrast to the crowds of Harajuku hipsters just beyond the giant torii gates. The Shinto shrine complex, which was dedicated to Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken in 1920, is inside a forest that...
Save Place
2 Chome-3-1 Asakusa, Taitō-ku, Tōkyō-to 111-0032, Japan
The colorful Asakusa district is a laid-back, fun, colorful neighborhood where you can buy crappy kitsch and kitschy crap (there are a lot of kitchenware shops, for some reason). Asakusa is also home to Tokyo's most well-known temples and 45...
Save Place
1-1 Hamarikyūteien, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0046, Japan
Hamarikyu Gardens is a 250,165-square-meter landscaped garden built on the site of a 17th-century game reserve owned by the Tokugawa family and located adjacent to Tokyo Bay. The garden features a variety of native flora and fauna, including...
Save Place
Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
Shibuya is a center of Japanese fashion, culture, color, noise, and light. Harajuku girls? They're in Shibuya. Manga? Find it in Shibuya. Biggest scramble crossing in the world? Sit at the Starbucks in Shibuya and marvel at the madness below. You...
Save Place
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever