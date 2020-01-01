Asia Trip
Collected by Jason Anderson
A girl and her younger brother sell paper candle boats during the Tet New Year celebrations in Hoi An, Vietnam. After purchasing these boats, a wish is made for the new year and the boat is released into the Thu Bon River.
Bãi Sao An Thới, Thị Trấn An Thới, Phú Quốc, An Thới, Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
The beach that will leave you speechless. Bai Sao (South Beach - in English) is located on the Vietnamese island, Phu Quoc. This place oozes relaxation. The mood on the island is very different from mainland Vietnam and if you have any inclination...
75, Oupalath Khamboua Road, Ban That Luang Village, Luang Prabang, Laos
The latest sign that Luang Prabang, the once-undiscovered UNESCO World Heritage city on the Mekong River, now fully caters to upscale tastes, Villa Maly is in the former residence of Prince Khamtan, grandson of a 19th-century Lao king. The hotel’s...
Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
Take a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport...
218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Most of the ogle-worthy spots in Shanghai are on the Bund, but perched on the south bank, the view from Char offers a slightly different perspective, letting you take in both sides of the river with ease and marvel at the amount of traffic on the...
Set along the evocatively named Perfume River, La Résidence is a good place to soak up Hué’s conflux of Vietnamese history, French-colonial charm, and postwar life. The former home of the French-colonial governor, the...
99 Madang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200021
Housed in a 100-meter-tall, concave building in the heart of Xintiandi, the 24-story property has rooms with enduring views over the neighborhood’s Shikumen storefronts. Accommodations combine dark woods, floor-to-ceiling windows, green and gold...
1-3 Maojiayuan Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Situated east of the city’s old town, in an area known as Shiliupu—the focal point for shipping and trading activities in the 1800s—this converted 1930s army barrack opened as a hotel in 2010. The design blurs internal and...
Shanghai, China
This picture can't describe the feeling I had when I was in Shanghai, cruising on Hunangpu river, at night... You know, it was one of those moments when you feel happy and complete... You know that it won't last forever and you just enjoy...
Reading from the airline magazine as we flew in from Bangkok, we were surprised to learn that Siem Reap, Cambodia is currently in the process of turning into a quasi-bohemian haven for designers and artists from all over the world! The price of...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
Kounxoau Rd, Ban Phonehueng 01160, Laos
It's impossible to not fall for the colors on the exterior of the Wat Xieng Thong (Temple of the Golden City) at that golden hour before sunset in Luang Prabang, Loas. I'd been working in nearby Vietnam for a few months and decided to take a solo...
