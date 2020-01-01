Asia
Collected by Rob Tesoriero
Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Johnston Rd, 60號, J Residence, Shop 8, J Senses Entrance on Ship Street
There are so many places to have dinner in Hong Kong, but one of my favorites for creative Chinese cuisine is BO Innovation in Wan Chai. The chef has a punk rock vibe to him and he isn’t afraid to take risks. His tasting menu always has pleasant...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
79 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai has always been China’s most cosmopolitan city. After the first Opium War (1839–1842), the city was divided into foreign concessions and entered a golden age, with a thriving nightlife scene, an active film industry, and a...
China, Shanghai Shi, Xuhui Qu, 五原路87弄
Online fashion brand Xinlelu showcases independent labels from Asia and around the world in an attractive offline villa with purple French doors and a leafy courtyard. Check out the Finch retro bathing suits made from recycled plastic bottles. 87...
Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
685 Changjiang W Rd, Baoshan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The Shanghai Museum of Glass, housed in a former glassmaking factory, features ancient artifacts such as blown-glass hairpins from the Song Dynasty as well as modern glass sculptures by Chinese and international artists, many of them American....
536 Nanjing Road, Nan Jing Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai is known for seasonal foods such as hairy crab in the fall and mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival. But if you’ve missed these dates, you can still sample a Shanghai delicacy: the pork "mooncake" (xianrou bing)—if you're willing to...
18 Zhongshan East 1st Rd, Wai Tan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Ultraviolet is the kind of travel experience you talk about 10 years later. French chef Paul Pairet first dreamed of a multisensory dining adventure in 1996, but it took until May 2012 to open this transcendent restaurant. There's room for...
Shang Hai Yin Hang ( Yu Yuan Lu Zhi Hang ), Changning Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The elegant showroom of home decor company Chunzai features curvilinear yoke-back chairs and other sandalwood, bamboo, and rattan pieces inspired by the Song and Ming dynasties. The firm’s designs have been featured in the Beijing Aman Resort and...
19 Gongping Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai’s first Banyan Tree resort is a sleek 12-story hotel with 130 rooms. Many feature soaking tubs that overlook the Huangpu River. Chef Jose Fernando Corona Burch serves Asian-influenced European cuisine at the hotel’s Oceans restaurant. Try...
20 Huqiu Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
One block west of the Bund you can find the Rockbund Art Museum, housed in Shanghai's former Royal Asiatic Society building (1932). Like many of the grande dame Bund buildings, RAS was dreamt up by British design firm Palmer and Turner and done to...
399 Lujiabang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Shanghai tailors are the best in the world, says fashion designer Christy Holzer, whose label, Dowry Designs, was inspired by the city. She suggests visiting the South Bund fabric market to order custom garments. DRESS: STALL 308 “A fun...
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the...
9-11 Fuk Wing St, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
I've done my share of silly things in the name of good food - some of those exploits documented here on AFAR, I'm sure. Standing on a street corner in the pouring rain at 9am waiting for a lunch restaurant to open with 150 other hungry visitors...
Ping Shan Heritage Trail, Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
