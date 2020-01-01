Where are you going?
Asia

Collected by John Galante , AFAR Staff
The Peninsula Hong Kong

22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Built in 1928 by Asia’s oldest hotel brand, the Peninsula Hong Kong is one of the most historic properties on the Kowloon Peninsula, just across Victoria Harbour from Hong Kong Island. Designed originally as an upscale accommodation for passengers...
Tim Ho Wan, the Dim-Sum Specialists

9-11 Fuk Wing St, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
I've done my share of silly things in the name of good food - some of those exploits documented here on AFAR, I'm sure. Standing on a street corner in the pouring rain at 9am waiting for a lunch restaurant to open with 150 other hungry visitors...
Dragon's Back

Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
Victoria Peak

31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
If the weather and smog conditions cooperate, the views from the top of Victoria Peak, aka the Peak, will make your day. Go in late afternoon to catch the sunset and then the glittering, lit-up nightscapeof Hong Kong. Getting up to Hong Kong...
Chi Lin Nunnery

5 Chi Lin Dr, Diamond Hill, Hong Kong
A tranquil oasis in the middle of Hong Kong with exquisite gardens and temples, this was crafted just 14 years ago without the use of nails or any other intrusive metal fastening devices. It is also worth a visit to its vegan cafeteria—the food...
Old Airport Road Food Centre

51 Old Airport Rd, Singapore 390051
Food is an obsession in Singapore, and eating here is like a sport. When Singapore's king of hawker food, K.F. Seetoh, takes you on a food crawl, you know you're in for a serious challenge. Our first of five food center stops was Old Airport Road...
클레멘티

3150 Commonwealth Avenue West, Singapore 129580
Singapore is famous for a lot of exotic foods, and to Westerners, few seem as strange as frog. But the spicy, moist meat makes for a lovely Singaporean meal ingredient.
Esso

216 Lavender St, Singapore 338777
When I asked some locals where to eat late-night, I was directed to the Lavender Street Food Court. I passed on the turtle soup and instead feasted on dim sum and the famous Singapore chilli crab.
