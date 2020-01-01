asia
Collected by Maria Gotay
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
1 Narita, Chiba 286-0023, Japan
Metal detail on the Naritasan Shinshoji Temple grounds. I believe this is the character for fish, more or less signifying abundance. This large complex is a 30-40 minute ride away from Tokyo's Narita International Airport and is worth a trip...
Adorable little girl who looked after my shoes when I ascended the stairs to see the great reclining Buddha of Phnom Kulen, Cambodia.
206/2 หมู่ที่ 5 ถนน Pattaya-Naklua, Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150, Thailand
Looking out on the Gulf of Thailand from the Sanctuary of Truth (Wang Boran/Prasat Mai) in Pattaya, Thailand.
99 Tambon Bang Muang Mai, Amphoe Mueang Samut Prakan, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10270, Thailand
Staircase inside of the second floor of the Erawan Museum in Bangkok, Thailand. The Erawan Museum is located in Samut Prakan Province (on the outskirts of Bangkok) and was built by Lek Viriyaphant, an eccentric Thai millionaire who was also...
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
East Asia
There aren't that many rivers in Mongolia but for some odd reason, every one of the handful of bridges we came across were crooked and in all the wrong directions. For some other odd reason, although every bridge was wide enough for us to drive...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
TELUK BELANGA, 32300 Pangkor Island, Perak, Malaysia
This is the time to sit back, relax and soak in the awesome view with a cold drink in hand at the Pangkor Island Beach Resort. Pangkor is a small island, a sleepy town. It's the perfect place to get away from it all, sit on the beach and just...
Japan, 〒381-0401 長野県下高井郡山ノ内町平穏６８４５
I left tropical Southeast Asia for Japan in the dead of winter for one reason - to see snow monkeys. I'd always seen pictures like the one above, of zen macaques in steaming hot springs surrounded by snow, and had no idea how accessible they were...
Malapascua Island, Daanbantayan, Philippines
Malapascua, a tiny island in the Visayan Sea north of Cebu, is well-known for its thresher-shark cleaning station, where divers gather daily to see these beautiful creatures ascend from below to be cleaned by fish before returning to deeper...
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Jl. Puri Kulat, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Take a surf lesson with Impossible Surf School, located in Padang Padang, for a great introduction to a beautiful pastime in Bali. Lessons are taught in English & range from beginners workshops to expert surf guiding on the water.
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran Bay is a beautiful white sand beach with calm water and gorgeous sunsets and is known to have the freshest and tastiest seafood in Bali. During the day a seafood market sells to restaurants and private buyers, and at night there are...
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Jl. Subak Sala Banjar Sala Pejeng Kawan Ubud 80571, Petulu, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Everyone loves camping...until they have to sleep in an uncomfortable tent and cook their own food and do all that naturey stuff. Glamping has changed all that and now Ubud has it's very own glamp site just a few minutes out of town. Sandat...
