Asia 2014

Collected by Coco
To-do list for SE Asia trip 2014
River Kwai Jungle Rafts

Boek Phrai, Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi 70150, Thailand
"NO ELECTRICITY in the heat of Thailand? Are you crazy?" Yes, this super eco friendly hotel operates without the use of electricity. It's snugged deep inside the luscious green mountain on River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province. I was scared of the...
Taman Negara National Park

Indochina
While this picture may appear calm and serene, the journey to reach this point was anything but that. It was truly an adventure, and once you arrive you will be grateful that you made the journey. You start off in Kuala Lumpur at about 8 a.m.,...
Phi Phi Relax Beach Resort

Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
Eastern and Oriental Express

8 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
In addition to the trip that writer Chris Colin took from Singapore to Bangkok, E&O carries travelers on runs of similar duration with end points in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and Vientiane, Laos. Longer rides in the retro-styled green-...
Thai tattoos

Bangkok, Thailand
Once sported mainly by soldiers, prisoners and working class men, yantra, or sak yant, tattoos have spread to international pop and hipster culture. The traditional tattoos are believed to possess magical power to protect from harm and bring good...
Bangkok Street Food in Photos

Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
MOCA Bangkok

499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai...
Sukhumvit Soi 51

51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok, of course, is very much its own city. But New York districts, specifically Brooklyn, are exerting a strong influence in certain quarters. These Williamsburg stylings are, for the most part, mercifully unaffected with little of the...
Rot Fai Train Night Market

Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
Old Market

Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
Backpacking Through Thailand

160/1 Khaosan Rd, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Began on the ever-bustling Khao San road and met my new travel mates. Traveled the back khlongs and canals of Bangkok, rode elephants in the jungle, lived with monks for a few days. Hung out and fed the tigers they raised from birth.Went on a...
Amphawa Floating Market

Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
In the days when Bangkok was known as the Venice of the East many people got around by boat and plentiful trade was done on the water. Though many of the canals have been filled in to make way for roads, the age-old process of buying and selling...
The Bayon

Angkor Archeological Park, Angkor Thom, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Giant stone faces greet visitors as they enter the Bayon complex. This ancient Khmer center houses over 200 of these serene faces, with theories they were modeled after the bodhisattva (enlightened being) or the Bhuddist king, Jayavarman VII, who...
Angkor Night Market

Angkor Night Market St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Packed with over 240 vendors selling hand-made Cambodian crafts, the night market of Siem Reap is hands-down one of the best places to pick up unique souvenirs. Established in 2007, and running well into the nighttime hours, the market holds an...
