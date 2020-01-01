Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Asbury Park

Collected by London Liu
List View
Map View
Save Place

Asbury Park Boardwalk

1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
The old casino at the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk has an interior covered with an old checkered floor, ornate weathered walls, and a cool mermaid (more like squid-maid?) mural painted by local artist, Porkatomic. This covered walkway serves as...
More Details >
Save Place

Asbury Park Boardwalk

1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
At the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk lies an old Beaux Art casino. Only the facade and skeleton of the building remain, making it a hauntingly beautiful landmark and popular site for wedding photographers. The structure serves as a covered...
More Details >
Save Place

Asbury Park Boardwalk

1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
The old Carousel House at the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk is a beautiful, abandoned space that's a photographer's dream to shoot. The Carousel House, built in 1932, would run for more than half a century until Asbury Park went into decline in...
More Details >
Save Place

Wonder Bar

1213 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
Wonder Bar, easily recognized by the iconic mural of Tillie’s grinning face, is a favorite hangout just off the boardwalk. This venue has a musical history associated with many famous Jersey acts like Bruce Springsteen and Ron Bon Jovi. A...
More Details >
Save Place

Spreepark Berlin

Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Even fun has a shelf life. This is what runs through my mind as I walk around Spreepark, the abandoned, dilapidated amusement park in Berlin. When East Germany and the GDR fell, so did many of the businesses operating under the rules of communism....
More Details >
Save Place

Hansastraße

Hansastraße, Berlin, Germany
The abandoned Kinderkrankenhaus (Children's Hospital) in Weißensee, Berlin, was apparently one of the first of its kind and built during the Prussian era (before either World Wars). It’s been abandoned and left to rot. In the past year, the...
More Details >
Save Place

Berlin-Hohenschönhausen Memorial

Genslerstraße 66, 13055 Berlin, Germany
“What is the first article of your country’s constitution?” our tour guide Grit asked. We all answered with some form of free speech and the right to choose. Grit then announced to us the first article of East Germany run by the GDR (German...
More Details >
Save Place

Beelitz

14547 Beelitz, Germany
The tree limbs were heavy with freshly fallen snow, providing a peaceful backdrop to this entirely eerie place. I had made my way outside Berlin, to the little community of Beelitz on this snowy Easter weekend, to photograph Beelitz Heilstätten, a...
More Details >
Save Place

Berlin in Photos

Dircksenstraße 89, 10178 Berlin, Germany
An art gallery I spied while walking the streets of Berlin one evening.
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World