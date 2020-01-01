Asbury Park
Collected by London Liu
List View
Map View
Save Place
1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
The old casino at the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk has an interior covered with an old checkered floor, ornate weathered walls, and a cool mermaid (more like squid-maid?) mural painted by local artist, Porkatomic. This covered walkway serves as...
Save Place
1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
At the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk lies an old Beaux Art casino. Only the facade and skeleton of the building remain, making it a hauntingly beautiful landmark and popular site for wedding photographers. The structure serves as a covered...
Save Place
1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
The old Carousel House at the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk is a beautiful, abandoned space that's a photographer's dream to shoot. The Carousel House, built in 1932, would run for more than half a century until Asbury Park went into decline in...
Save Place
1213 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
Wonder Bar, easily recognized by the iconic mural of Tillie’s grinning face, is a favorite hangout just off the boardwalk. This venue has a musical history associated with many famous Jersey acts like Bruce Springsteen and Ron Bon Jovi. A...
Save Place
Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Save Place
Hansastraße, Berlin, Germany
The abandoned Kinderkrankenhaus (Children's Hospital) in Weißensee, Berlin, was apparently one of the first of its kind and built during the Prussian era (before either World Wars). It’s been abandoned and left to rot. In the past year, the...
Save Place
Genslerstraße 66, 13055 Berlin, Germany
“What is the first article of your country’s constitution?” our tour guide Grit asked. We all answered with some form of free speech and the right to choose. Grit then announced to us the first article of East Germany run by the GDR (German...
Save Place
14547 Beelitz, Germany
The tree limbs were heavy with freshly fallen snow, providing a peaceful backdrop to this entirely eerie place. I had made my way outside Berlin, to the little community of Beelitz on this snowy Easter weekend, to photograph Beelitz Heilstätten, a...
Save Place
Dircksenstraße 89, 10178 Berlin, Germany
An art gallery I spied while walking the streets of Berlin one evening.
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever