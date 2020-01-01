Aruba
Collected by Lavina Birbal
San Nicolas, Aruba
Located southeast of Cabez Reef, Serito is a well-kept secret in the local Aruban diving community. It’s accessible only by private charter, and only after haranguing those in the know—the locals who like to keep it to themselves to ensure that...
Aruba
History buffs and expert divers score big at this site just 10 minutes off the coast ofAruba. A German freighter during World War II, the 400-foot-long ship is one of the largest wrecks in the Caribbean. Today, its starboard side is blanketed in...
Aruba
Slip into the deep blue for some of the Caribbean's finest diving, in some of the clearest water you've ever seen. JADS Dive Center caters to small groups to allow for as much one-on-one service as possible, and a convenient San Nicolas location...
Pos Chikito, Aruba
Just down the road from Zeerover is Mangel Halto Beach, located in Pos Chiquito on the southeast coast just south of the Spanish Lagoon. Rife with marine life, the shallow waters make it a perfect place to snorkel. Powdery sand and beach huts make...
