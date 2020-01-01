Aruba
Collected by Bethany Turner
List View
Map View
Save Place
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 230, Noord, Aruba
Dream about a Caribbean beach bar and chances are you’ll imagine someplace like MooMba, just south of Palm Beach. Here, you’ll find oversize palapas, tiki torches at night, and a crowd looking for fun with their feet in the...
Save Place
San Fuego 70, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Among the 20 percent of Aruba that’s protected land, Arikok National Park boasts lava fields, limestone terrain, and a small beach, all crisscrossed with picturesque hiking trails. Paths lead to gold mine ruins, former plantations, and...
Save Place
Gasparito 3 Noord, Noord, Aruba
Authentic Aruban cuisine and art are both on the menu at this unique eatery. Keshi Yena, Kerry Kerry, and Goat Stoba are just a few of the goodies served amid a warm, family-style setting and whimsical art created by Gasparito’s own in-house...
Save Place
Savaneta, Aruba
Located in the southeastern corner of the island, Savaneta was Aruba’s first settlement and former capital. Founded by the Dutch in 1816, it’s also home to the island’s oldest surviving home. A visit to the sleepy town offers the chance to explore...
Save Place
Conchi, Santa Cruz, Aruba
With UTVs and Jeep Tours by the dozen, one of the most exhilarating ways to experience the natural beauty of Aruba's rugged landscape is on horseback. Founded in 2012, Rancho Loco is a full working ranch and farm that offers several different tour...
Save Place
Noord Cura Cabai 2a, Savaneta, Aruba
The Old Man and the Sea in Savaneta is an ideal place for a romantic island dining experience, amid the 'clicking palms,' overlooking the water. Feel the sand beneath your feet, and listen to the waves gently lapping the shoreline as you enjoy a...
Save Place
Pos Chikito, Aruba
Just down the road from Zeerover is Mangel Halto Beach, located in Pos Chiquito on the southeast coast just south of the Spanish Lagoon. Rife with marine life, the shallow waters make it a perfect place to snorkel. Powdery sand and beach huts make...
Save Place
Avenida Alo Tromp 8, Oranjestad, Aruba
Drinking local in Aruba means enjoying Balashi. Aruba’s first and only homegrown brew, Balashi is named for the Arawak Indian terms Bala Bala or Balana, both of which mean “by the sea.” Fitting as nothing quenches a thirst better on a hot day...
Save Place
Columbusstraat 10, Oranjestad, Aruba
Oranjestad is a unique blend of old and new that lends a distinctive charm to Aruba’s capital. Pastel-hued Dutch Colonial buildings, vibrant color, and charming shops line the streets. Venture off of the beaten path and into the back streets to...
Save Place
Aruba
Featuring a series of boulders that appear to have been gathered, piled, and deliberately set across a few square miles of desert, this site carries a certain air of mystery. Scientists remain baffled about the geological event that could have...
Save Place
Aruba
This former mill in the northern part of Aruba hints at the island’s relatively unknown gold rush. First discovered in 1824, gold remained an important Aruban industry until around 1916, with the island producing more than 3 million pounds in...
Save Place
After visiting a Peruvian restaurant in Oranjestad recommended by an Afar traveler, we were advised to take a trip out to San Nicolas. Hopping on public transit we made our way to this town where we thought we would find Baby Beach however San...
Save Place
Aruba
History buffs and expert divers score big at this site just 10 minutes off the coast ofAruba. A German freighter during World War II, the 400-foot-long ship is one of the largest wrecks in the Caribbean. Today, its starboard side is blanketed in...
Save Place
Washington 61, Noord, Aruba
Located in a former home built more than 100 years ago, this intimate restaurant excels in ambience and Caribbean specialties. Outdoor tables sit next to a pool and pretty tropical gardens, while the dining room boasts an array of European...
Save Place
Havenstraat 36 Oranjestad, Oranjestad, Aruba
This is one of the best places to cool off in Aruba, especially if you’re shopping near its downtown Oranjestad location. You’ll find more than 60 flavors here, each produced with natural, organic ingredients; no artificial flavors, colors,...
Save Place
Bringamosa 2-Z Sta Cruz, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Donkeys were once the main mode of transportation on Aruba, but after cars arrived, they were left to wander the island without purpose. To give the abandoned animals a permanent home, the island founded this sanctuary in 1997. Free and...
Save Place
Hooiberg, Oranjestad, Aruba
An easy adventure for the whole family, Hooiberg (with an elevation of 541 feet) is the third largest peak on mostly flat Aruba. You don’t so much hike it as you climb the 562 concrete steps that lead to her summit. Panoramic views all the way to...
Save Place
J.E. Irausquin Blvd, Noord, Aruba
At this tranquil spot in Oranjestad, hundreds of species of butterflies flutter among tropical flowers, groomed gardens, and a Japanese pond, all set beneath gauzy netting. Docents lead tours past rushing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools, and...
Save Place
L.G. Smith Blvd, Oranjestad, Aruba
A shopping mecca, this downtown street is lined with malls and flea markets. On Oranjestad’s main pier, across from one of the larger malls, you’ll find the site of Aruba’s first public market. Once a clearinghouse for local fruits, vegetables,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever