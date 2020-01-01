arts outside museum
New York, NY 10011, USA
Tom Otterness and his playful Life Underground series at the 14th Street A,C train station make it into The Art Underground art crawl. The station is filled with around 100 bronze sculptures that represent the "the impossibility of understanding...
Mulberry St, New York, NY, USA
One of the best things that New York has to offer is the abundance of street art in certain neighborhoods like SoHo, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side. This SantaCon inspired piece by Philadelphia based artist NoseGo (Yis Goodwin) is an...
97 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012, USA
NYC is overflowing with temporary art galleries and storefronts during the summer months. From Coney Island to Harlem, during the week and on the weekend free art can be found almost anywhere. This gallery is at the corner of Kenmare & Cleveland...
235 Bowery, New York, NY 10002, USA
Originally an immigrant neighborhood, the Lower East Side of Manhattan has rapidly transformed in to an area filled with trendy restaurants, galleries, and new high-end apartments and hotels. During a trip, artists were repainting a mural at a...
405 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10174, USA
A quintessential example of art deco architecture, the Chrysler Building is by far my favorite skyscraper—and that was before I realized how gorgeous the interior is! The auto-inspired design mixes chrome lighting, heavy wood elevators and...
Dumbo, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Of the various abbreviations for different neighborhoods in New York, DUMBO wins the prize for cutest: It stands for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass. It is a little off the beaten path, though you may find yourself here if you have...
8 Beach St, New York, NY 10013, USA
This yellow sculpture by Cheryl Farber Smith entitled, 'Mellow Yellow' caught my eye immediately when I was walking through TriBeCa Park on a warm indian summer day in September. For some reason on that day, it really got me thinking about how...
32-01 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11106, USA
Years—no, decades—before Long Island City became a happening neighborhood, Socrates Sculpture Park was there, staking a claim on a patch of land that had been abandoned and turned into an illegal landfill. Since then, the park has...
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
79 Essex St, New York, NY 10002, USA
For photography and art enthusiasts visiting NYC, don't overlook the International Center of Photography. Founded in 1974, ICP is conveniently located in Midtown Manhattan (42nd Street and Sixth Avenue). It's a world-leading museum, school, and...
103 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
These days, wandering the Lower East Side (the area between the Bowery and the East River, with Houston Street marking its northern border and Canal Street its southern one), it can feel impossible to recall that this neighborhood was once among...
1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
The Guggenheim Museum is a work of art in itself. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the building's iconic curved facade stands out on the orderly row of edifices lining its stretch of Fifth Avenue. Completed near the end of Wright's career (it...
11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
MoMA is closed for renovations through October 21, 2019.
The Museum of Modern Art, one of the city's—and the country's—premier institutions for modern and contemporary art, first opened its doors in 1939. Its permanent collection of...
47 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
Early this spring, I had an hour to kill in Manhattan, so I ducked into the Grolier Club, America's oldest bibliophilic society, where I saw a fascinating exhibit devoted to Wunderkammer, the cabinets of curiosities that originated in 16th-century...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
FDR Dr, New York, NY 10009, USA
Work days in the 'concrete jungle' are hectic. Long hours are spent indoors, sitting at desks. It's easy to forget that we live on an island. The East River Walk, beginning at 34th street and the FDR, is where I go to get away from the hustle and...
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
Many temptations are under one roof at Fifth Avenue's Langham Place. This polished hotel bucks the trend of tiny Midtown hotel rooms with spaces that begin at 420 square feet and stretch up to apartment-style accommodations with full...
Held on the first Sunday in May, New York City's Five Boro Bike Tour is an experience that every NYC resident and visitor needs to have. A 40-mile ride, this path takes cyclists on a car-free route through all five of Manhattan's Boros. In a city...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Taking a nighttime stroll through Brooklyn, retracing George Washington's footsteps as he was engaging British forces in Brooklyn and Long Island who went on to invade New York City in the summer of 1776 during the American Revolution (I love a...
New York is the latest city to add bike sharing to its transportation options and it doesn't just make it convenient for commuters to traverse the boroughs, it's a great way for visitors to stay healthy and save money. 24-hour and 7-day passes are...
12 St Marks Pl #2r, New York, NY 10003, USA
In a city where it often seems absolutely nothing is free, my favorite way to save money is by attending the donation-only yoga sessions at Yoga to the People on St. Marks. If you come with your own yoga mat, the classes are truly free. I always...
