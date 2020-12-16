Where are you going?
AROUND NEW ENGLAND

Collected by Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert
Hoping for some sneaky side trips from NYC
Portland Lobster Company

180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I'm usually skeptical when visiting restaurants right along the main drag of a rather touristy street. Thus is the location of Portland Lobster Co., smack in the middle of Commercial Street in downtown Portland. However, my skepticism was brushed...
Eventide Oyster Co.

86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Local is the operative word in the Portland, Maine food scene. Ask a waiter what Atlantic Day-Boat halibut is exactly, and he'll spin a story about the local captain who pulls in with the day's catch. At the height of summer, it seems that every...
Cape Porpoise

Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, ME, USA
Cape Porpoise is quite the charming small village in the Town of Kennebunkport. The harbor is a safe haven for the many lobster boats & dingy's that call this place their home & office. The islands can be a great escape for camping or exploration....
