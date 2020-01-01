Around Colorado
Collected by Joshua Berman
Joshua Berman writes a monthly column for the Denver Post called "Around Colorado" in the Sunday Travel section. Read his latest articles here: http://joshuaberman.net/denverpost.html
Bellvue, CO 80512, USA
"Right now, I am aware of the first star." We are sitting on grass and pine needles near a collapsed old hunting cabin, four adults and 15 young teens playing a game of "right now" in the middle of the woods. There are a few snickers and moans,...
Colorado, USA
Hike, bike, or ride at your leisure up through Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Colorado. For photographers, I recommend taking Trail Ridge Road for its vast opportunity to stop off and take pictures of beautiful views. The trip begins in the...
Vail, CO 81657, USA
The top Ski runs to hit at Vail Game Creek Bowl- Dealer's Choice run Sun Up Bowl - get some untracked snow in the trees by Yonder and Over Yonder runs Blue Ox, Highline, Prima, Riva Ridge and Rogers Run - best runs on the front side Blue Sky Basin...
13th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
One of the best weekly events in Boulder is in full swing, Saturday mornings in downtown Boulder. My daughters love the live music, pupusa stand, balloon guy, and the stuffed mountain lion at the Parks and Rec tent.
515 Ruxton Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, USA
This three-and-a-half hour ride up the nation's highest and steepest cog railway, allows a 45-minute break on the summit to take pictures from 14,115 feet above sea level. It's quite an experience, with various levels of ticket prices and car...
The Incline, Colorado, USA
The description may sound daunting: a 2,000-vertical-foot gain in less than a mile. OK, it is a little daunting—but the trick is to take your time. This nearly mile-long wooden stairway was converted from a funicular railway that washed...
1480 Quince Ave, Boulder, CO 80304, USA
There's something about the air, weather, clouds, and winds of Colorado's front range that gives us incredible sunrises and sunsets all year long. I asked photographer Don Mammoser, author of "Wildflowers of Colorado Field Guide" (Adventure...
1615 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001, USA
Downtown Cheyenne was full of history -- cattle barons, railroad workers, outlaws, rodeo stars, soldiers, gamblers, and more have walked these streets. Now you can join them -- just pick a historic hotel near the Railroad Depot and start walkin'....
1264 Granite Springs Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009, USA
Epic single track in southern Wyoming. Admission to park is $6 for out-of-staters for as much hiking/biking trail as you can handle. Stone Temple Loop is a good warm-up, then choose another trail based on your ability.
Saratoga, WY 82331, USA
Just a little Sunday driving in Wyoming; Snowy Range Mountains, Highway 130, Medicine Bow National Forest. Just drive due west out of Laramie and you'll hit snow.
66 Brush Creek Ranch Road, Saratoga, WY 82331, USA
There are over 100 excellent guest ranches in the Western U.S., offering a range of family vacations. Brush Creek Ranch, in southern Wyoming, is one of the more exclusive properties, offering an enormous range of activities on 15,000 acres of...
106 S Ridge St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Easy place to bring the family for pizza, corned beef, sandwiches, soups, and sauces. I loved the view of the mountain from our booth and cheesy delicious pizza.
3980 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304, USA
Or the best lunch, for that matter. I like to belly up to the counter early in the morning, when the rising sun blasts into the cozy eatery, and the servers rush to lower the blinds. I nod yes for coffee, then order from the hash bar (smoked pork...
2861 Eldora Ski Rd, Nederland, CO 80466, USA
Not only is Eldora Mountain Resort the closest resort to the Front Range (so close, they have a ski run named City Lights because you can see Denver from the top of the trail in the evenings), driving there and back does not involve sitting in...
2515 Tunnel Rd, Estes Park, CO 80511, USA
There are 200 family cabins for rent at the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center. If you're visiting the Rocky Mountain National Park area and NOT camping, there are plenty of hotels in town, and wonderful B&Bs and big lodges in the mountains,...
2999 Co Rd 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643, USA
The elevated walkway ascends from the Wild Animal Sanctuary gift shop and orientation point. We step up the inclined path, passing above lazing leopards, tigers and mountain lions below, then continue past a green arrow pointing to the Bolivian...
1101 Co Rd 53, Granby, CO 80446, USA
A black metal snow hook anchors our wooden sled to a tire fixed to the ground, as each dog in the seven-husky team strains at its harness, barking and yipping with the excitement of the run. My musher, Martha Sortland, motions for me to take my...
CO-14, Bellvue, CO 80512, USA
It is a rash weekend escape plan, hatched by my friend Jeff Christiansen, with an e-mail late last night: "I hope the summer has treated y'all well. This nice weekend weather has us thinking about heading up the Poudre tomorrow night for an...
Mesa Verde, CO, USA
For anyone who believes that truly historic architecture doesn’t exist in the states, Mesa Verde National Park will make you think again. Still standing in the park are cliff dwellings built in 600 CE by the ancestral Pueblo people who once...
567 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301, USA
There are plenty of places to camp in the mountains around Durango, but the way it worked out, we got to sample two of the city's hotels known for their Old West elegance. We spent one night in The General Palmer and one night in The Strater Hotel...
479 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301, USA
There's only one way to make this journey--by narrow gauge railroad, pulled by a vintage steam locomotive. This is a truly iconic experience in the southwest of the state, and one of the ways to feel the full grandeur of the San Juan Mountains....
165 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, USA
The first light of the day pierces billowing clouds of steam, painting an other-worldly scene as dawn breaks at the Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs. Hot mineral waters splash down my back as I watch it unfold. There is a cup of coffee in my...
9494 Federal Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, USA
