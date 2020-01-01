Around asia
Collected by Sommer
List View
Map View
Save Place
Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
Save Place
136 Phra Athit Rd, Khwaeng Chana Songkhram, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Phra Arthit Road, near to the Chao Phraya River, is where many Thai hipsters come out to play in the evening. The street's bars feature live performers and outdoor tables. Of the many dining venues in the area, Roti Mataba is the most famous. A...
Save Place
Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
This is where they shot the movie "The Beach." Gorgeous white sand beach and turquoise water, exactly as advertised. I read "The Beach" while I traveled around Thailand, which I would recommend to anyone who likes travel narratives and dreams of...
Save Place
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
Save Place
158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Yai district. It is situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is one of the best known Thai landmarks. The mosaics which cover the temple create a pearly sheen during...
Save Place
51/1 หมู่ที่ 7 ถนน แม่ริม - สะเมิง Rim Tai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand
Located 11 miles outside of Chiang Mai, Tiger Kingdom is a great day trip where you can play, pet and take photos of tigers. There is no fee to enter the park, but if you wish to enter the enclosure with a trainer for 15 minutes at a time, you pay...
Save Place
160/1 Khaosan Rd, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Began on the ever-bustling Khao San road and met my new travel mates. Traveled the back khlongs and canals of Bangkok, rode elephants in the jungle, lived with monks for a few days. Hung out and fed the tigers they raised from birth.Went on a...
Save Place
Jl. Galuh, Pekutatan, Kabupaten Jembrana, Bali 82262, Indonesia
Surfing has a long and captivating history in Bali, dating back to 1936 when Bob Koke began surfing off Kuta beach on a handmade teak surfboard. Since the 1960s there has been a pretty much constant stream of surfers coming to Bali to ride some of...
Save Place
State Highway 6, Gibbston Valley, Queenstown 9384, New Zealand
Bungee jumping was invented in New Zealand, so if you're going to try it anywhere in the world, shouldn't it be at the world's first commercial bungee site? With a 140-foot drop from an old bridge straddling a beautiful turquoise river, the...
Save Place
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19