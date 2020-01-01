ARN Feb 2016
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Södermalm is a beautiful area right on the water, connected to the surrounding mainland by bridges. It’s one of the most popular areas of Stockholm, with tons of history, where you can find the most bars and restaurants in town. If you happen to...
Gamla stan, Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
This picture was snapped in Stockholm’s Gamla Stan, a quintessential, well-preserved medieval town with 13th-century architecture, cobblestone streets, and idyllic alleyways reminiscent of times long gone. I love cultural nuance. So when I learned...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Norrmalmstorg 2-4, 111 86 Stockholm, Sweden
From the outside, the two imposing and ornate 19th-century buildings on ritzy Norrmalmstorg that house the Nobis hotel look traditional and almost staid, promising classical opulence. They hardly seem the place that once housed the bank at the...
Sveavägen 48, 111 34 Stockholm, Sweden
Despite being named after a headmistress of the former Ateneum girls’ school, which occupied the original building in 1910, the luxury Nobis group’s latest hotel, Miss Clara, is no schoolmarm. The iconic art nouveau building was lovingly renovated...
Södra Blasieholmshamnen 2, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
If Stockholm epitomizes cool, then the 19th-century Lydmar Hotel has somehow managed to improve upon that ideal. How many hotels give each floor its own distinctive living room—a private lounge away from the bustling lobby that buzzes with a...
Näckströmsgatan 8, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
The Berns knows how to party. A Gilded Age palace of luxury and hospitality in the center of Stockholm, the opulent building began life in 1863 as a restaurant, before transforming into a hot nightlife spot. When it was reinvented as a decadent...
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Stora Gråmunkegränd 7, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Head into Stockholm’s historic old-town Gamla stan to find this cozy little dive, which spotlights live bands every day. Stomp your feet to American blues, sway to jazz music, and twist to Dixie-style swing music and 1950s to 1970s rock-n-roll...
Drottninggatan 88, 111 36 Stockholm, Sweden
Centralbadet, Stockholm’s popular bathhouse, sauna, spa, and rejuvenation center, has been running since August 1904—over 100 years— and it remains an iconic fixture right off Drottninggatan. From various types of massages and aromatherapy spas to...
Stora Gråmunkegränd 12-14, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Although Stockholm is a very walkable city, a 2-3 hour tour on a Segway is a quick and relaxing way to explore Stockholm's districts and beautiful waterside locations, from Skeppsholmen and Gamla stan to areas around Södermalm.
Monteliusvägen, Stockholm, Sweden
To escape crowds and get some fresh air, you can stroll along Söder Mälarstrand on secluded Monteliusvägen (Montelius road) with marvelous views of Lake Mälaren, Gamla stan, Riddarholmen, and the City Hall on Kungsholmen. Despite ongoing...
