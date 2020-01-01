Where are you going?
Arizona

Collected by Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert
Sedona Airport Mesa

1185 Airport Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Escaping the lower elevation heat of a southern Arizona summer, my wife and I headed up to the mile-high red-rock country around Sedona. This was the view from our hotel: red rocks all around... Sky Ranch Lodge is perched on the summit of...
More Details >
Elote Cafe

350 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
After a hard day of hiking the myriad trails through Sedona's gorgeous red rock country, my friend and I earned a dining experience where calories did not count. Everyone recommended Elote Cafe. Thank you, everyone, for one of the finest meals...
More Details >
Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village

336 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Named after an artistic city in central Mexico, Sedona's Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village is one of the best outdoor shopping spots in Arizona. Sycamore-shaded fountain-filled courtyards and vine-covered colonnades are home to over forty...
More Details >
Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes and Art Glass

136 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331, USA
The charming and scenic Jerome, Arizona is tucked on a mountainside 30 miles southwest of Sedona. Once a thriving mining town, it survives today as a tourist destination and artist community. One surprise highlight among the shops on Jerome's...
More Details >
Montezuma Castle National Monument

Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ, USA
As Anglo settlers arrived in the 19th century, several sites throughout the Southwest desert were named, erroneously, for the Aztec emperor Montezuma (Moctezuma). The most famous one—and the one to keep this name officially—is Montezuma Castle...
More Details >
Helicopter Tour of the Grand Canyon

North Rim, AZ 86052, USA
If you know your flight path is going to go over the Grand Canyon, get a window seat. Even from thirty-some-thousand feet above, the chasms within chasms stretch on to the horizon...
More Details >
Havasupai Falls

Supai, AZ 86435, USA
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
More Details >
Roosevelt Row

S Roosevelt St, Tempe, AZ, USA
Every year in early November, you might find yourself artsy Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix, buying a $10 sampling ticket and tasting pie after pie after pie baked by chef after chef after chef. Personally? I love this idea - a community...
More Details >

