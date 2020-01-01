Argentina Fleek
Collected by Dushane Ramsay
List View
Map View
Save Place
Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
Save Place
Carlos Calvo 430, C1103 CABA, Argentina
On a hot afternoon in the Austral summer, my friend and I shopped the stall and tables of the famous San Telmo weekly antique market. We were entertained every few blocks by warbly, old recordings of tango music and dancers seductively dancing the...
Save Place
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Save Place
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Save Place
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Save Place
Paraguay 1399, C1057 AAU, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The train in Buenos Aires is clean and takes you pretty much anywhere on the grid for less than 2 pesos. It’s a great deal! Cab’s are extremely cheap in the city and there's no real need to take the train, but for some reason I think hopping on...
Save Place
Rodríguez Peña 1149, C1020 CABA, Argentina
Pass the salt please! At Casa Saltshaker in Buenos Aires you'll have a truly unique dining experience that will bring you closer to the locals and travelers. Dining in a puertos cerrado (closed door restaurant) is a social dining experience in...
Save Place
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
Save Place
Av. Cnel. Niceto Vega 5510, C1414 BFD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires' nightlife is famous, and rightly so - but unless you're a serious club-goer, it's unlikely you're going be trekking out to the Costanera Norte to hit up the string of superclubs at four in the morning. Perennially cool Niceto Club...
Save Place
An observer from the sidewalk might puzzle as groups of people march into this pretty flower store—and don’t emerge shortly with bouquets. The customers are not here for the blossoms but for what lies below. A door at the rear of the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever