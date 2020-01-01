Argentina
Collected by T Jurson
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Misiones Province, Argentina
Certain things in life are simply impossible to adequately capture in a mere photograph. Iguazú Falls is definitely one of them, and above is my best effort to convey the epic expanse of 'The Devil's Throat.' Situated on the border of Brazil and...
Av. Bartolomé Mitre 794, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Chef Pablo del Rio blends traditional recipes and ingredients from Argentina's seven regions under one roof at Siete Cocinas restaurant. The seven regions represented include: Noa and Litoral in northern Argentina; Cuyo, which includes the Mendoza...
Patagonia
The sun sinks behind the foothills of the Andes as I gallop on horseback toward the riverbank. My horse splashes into the rushing water, and I cling to the reins with frozen fingers. In the distance, smoke curls up through the evening sky. It’s a...
Iguazú, Misiónes, Argentina
The Argentina side gives you a different view and brings you closer to the waterfalls, mostly on top of them. There is a lot more walking involved on the Argentina so plan for a full day. The train will get you to the trails, however it comes...
El Chaltén, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
The small town of El Chalten in southern Patagonia has been called the trekking capital of the world due to its proximity to Mt. Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre, two of South America’s most rugged peaks. It’s also the jumping-off point to reach Aguas...
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
Called Argentine Switzerland for its wooden chalets and alpine setting, this area is home to some of South America’s best spas. The Latin America travel specialists at Blue Parallel arrange yoga classes with views of lakes and the Andes. Guests...
Av Emilio Civit 701, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
For those of you who don’t like to miss a beat in your exercise routine while on the road, Deporte Abierto is a fun way to workout with the locals. In Mendoza’s summer months, Mendoza Sports sponsors free exercise classes in the park on Tuesdays,...
Bajada del Cerro s/n, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza’s soccer stadium is located in General San Martin Park. Built in time for the 1978 World Cup held in Argentina, the stadium seats 40,000 fans (20,000 seats and 20,000 bleacher seats, where loyal fans tend to get a little crazy). The...
Amigorena 86, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
When you want a solid adrenaline rush, choose from the bevy of adventures Argentina Rafting provides. Rafting, rappelling, rock climbing, trekking, paragliding, ziplining, sky diving, kayaking and mountain biking are just some of the blood-rushing...
1093 Belgrano Mendoza city, M5500 Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Uncorking Argentina is all about personalization. They don't offer any preset tours, but rather highly personalized experiences tailored to each client’s preferences. Founded and run by a Californian woman with over eight years of experience in...
Cobos S/N, M5509 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
I love the wines of Mendoza, Argentina, but I wanted to marry the wines of Catena Zapata when I had the chance to drink them whilst overlooking the green vineyards backdropped by the soaring, snowcapped Andes peaks. The wines of Catena are mostly...
José María Freire 794, B1870 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Cotton tees pay tribute to such rockers as Joey Ramone or are emblazoned with sayings: NEVER LET ME DOWN, for one. The stylish men in your life will appreciate the modern button-down shirts in a variety of colors and patterns. For kids, go around...
Arenales 1239, C1061AAK CABA, Argentina
Tucked away on the second floor of a courtyard building in the residential Recoleta neighborhood, the shoe store Comme Il Faut is a magnet for tango dancers. Customers provide their shoe sizes to cheerful saleswomen, and stacks of...
