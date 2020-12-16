Argentina
Collected by Shetal Shah
Shetal Shah′s Wishlist
Inside Los Glaciares National Park is the small town of El Chaltén, created by the Argentine government for campers and trekkers looking to explore the many trails in the park. The town is only composed of a few streets, but is full of wonderful...
Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
If you are looking for a nature getaway, then keep driving past the little hiking town of El Chalten along a dirt road on the river. 15k later you will reach El Pilar Hosteria, a cottage complete with a white picket fence nestled among the...
A 75-minute drive south of downtown Mendoza lies the province’s burgeoning wine destination—the Uco Valley. Composed of three subregions—Tupungato, Tunuyan, and San Carlos—the Uco Valley is a 45-mile long strip of land sitting 3,000–5,000 feet...
Ruta Provincial 82, Km 38, M5507 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
If you’re looking for a day of grape-free respite in Mendoza, head off-the-grid to the hot springs of Cacheuta. The Terma Spa welcomes guests with an assemblage of thermal baths overlooking the scenic Mendoza River flowing downstream from the...
Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina
Finca de Las Lechuzas specializes in horseback winery tours through the scenic vineyards of Agrelo in Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza. You can choose a morning, afternoon, or evening ride with a gaucho guide. The tours take you through the stunning...
Viamonte, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
El Mercadito is quickly expanding its offering of friendly and fresh to the suburbs of Mendoza. The owners of the popular restaurant on Aristides recently converted an old winery in Charcas de Coria into a sister restaurant and beer garden called...
Av. Sarmiento 784, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Cachitas knows how to mix a killer cocktail. It's got retro style with an international crowd. The space is intimate and well-designed with sidewalk seating. Try the Passionfruit Mojito and the Espresso Martini. Av. Sarmiento 784; +54 261...
Av San Martín S/n, Mendoza, Argentina
Bonafide is a classic Argentine café whose roots reach back to 1917 in Buenos Aires. The name stands for “good faith” to reflect his family’s history in the coffee business and a symbol of trust for his clients. They also sell “Bocaditos” (sweet...
Vuelta de Obligado 1933, C1428ADC CABA, Argentina
So you didn't have time on this trip to visit Salta, Jujuy, or other breathtakingly gorgeous destinations in Argentina's north - put it on your list for next time. At least you can go home with some beautiful handcrafted objects produced in the...
An observer from the sidewalk might puzzle as groups of people march into this pretty flower store—and don’t emerge shortly with bouquets. The customers are not here for the blossoms but for what lies below. A door at the rear of the...
