Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
Winemaker Santiago Achával of Achával-Ferrer says that the boutique wineries Gimenez Riili and Caelum provide a family-style experience. At Gimenez Riili, try the 2009 Gran Reserva malbec. Caelum serves homegrown pistachios to accompany the wines....
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
American entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the...
RN7 10, Mendoza, Argentina
South America's tallest mountain is Aconcagua, located in the Andes in western Argentina near the Chilean border, towers at 22,841 feet. It takes about two weeks of trekking to reach the summit and you'll need go with a guide. Try booking with...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Chef Vanina Chimeno recently debuted María Antonieta in downtown Mendoza. You’ll find grilled meat aplenty but also house-made pastas such as broccoli orecchiette Belgrano 1069, Ciudad, 54/(0) 261-420-4322. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
