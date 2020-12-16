Argentina
The best of Argentina is right here! Buenos Aires' hidden patios, secret gardens, celeb hang-outs, food, chefs and night-life!
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
Called Argentine Switzerland for its wooden chalets and alpine setting, this area is home to some of South America’s best spas. The Latin America travel specialists at Blue Parallel arrange yoga classes with views of lakes and the Andes. Guests...
Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena...
We were lost. My driver had picked me up from Hotel Alvear in Buenos Aires two hours ago, maybe more. It was hot in the car; the A/C had only two settings "off or ice blast." I opted for a rolled-down window. We were on a jutted, dusty road that...
Ruta Nacional 40 Km 2227, Q8370 San Martin de los Andes, Neuquén, Argentina
I'm sitting in the lobby of the beautiful LOI Suites Chapelco Hotel, a lovely golf resort in Patagonia, regretfully preparing to leave for my flight back to Buenos Aires. I am not far from the Chapelco airport on the outskirts of the coolest...
For a woman whose skill set on a horse is trail riding my Palomino, Drifter-Bob in the Oregon Cascades; sitting on the back of a bona fide Argentine bred polo pony on a polo field constructed and maintained by the famed agronomist Alejandro Battro...
No that is not the address of the estancia. It is well over two hours from the airport at San Martin de los Andes and five from Bariloche over dusty, rutted roads in Northern Patagonia Argentina. But that is just what the owners and their guests...
