Argentina
Collected by Rebecca Lerner
List View
Map View
Save Place
Arroyo Las Canas, Delta, Buenos Aires, Argentina
There's nothing to do at La Becasina. And that's exactly the point. Arrive at this gloriously remote delta getaway by motorboat - included in the overnight package - and step into the treehouse-like complex, a series of private cabins set on...
Save Place
Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
I don't remember the last time I checked into a hotel I was so reluctant to leave, despite the fact that there was so much to do in Cafayate and the surrounding countryside. Perhaps that's because I wasn't really staying at a hotel – I was staying...
Save Place
Av. Rivadavia 1432, B2800 Zárate, Pcia de Buenos Aires, Argentina
The province of Buenos Aires is dotted with lovely old estancias (ranches) that are open to visitors - but some are irritatingly touristy. For a more down-to-earth dia del campo (day in the country), try Estancia Los Dos Hermanos. A typical day...
Save Place
San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Staying at the elegant old Estancia Candelaria del Monte is like stepping back in time. The ranch dates from the 1830s, and it feels like it - it's incredibly quiet here, seemingly disconnected from the modern world. Towering sycamore trees cast...
Save Place
Chascomús, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina
A two-hour drive south of Buenos Aires is the huge and pristine laguna of Chascomús. Fed by several streams, it's a popular destination for fishermen, boaters and windsurfers. Rent a bicycle in the town to pedal around the lake, or hire a rowboat...
Save Place
This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
Save Place
We were lost. My driver had picked me up from Hotel Alvear in Buenos Aires two hours ago, maybe more. It was hot in the car; the A/C had only two settings "off or ice blast." I opted for a rolled-down window. We were on a jutted, dusty road that...
Save Place
Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
Save Place
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Save Place
Av. Rivadavia 1827, C1033AAI CABA, Argentina
Standing in Plaza Congreso, you might find yourself staring up at the Moulin Rouge-like windmill adorning an Art Nouveau building on the corner. Approaching the door, you'll see it's covered in cobwebs - this architectural landmark, once a...
Save Place
Defensa 755, C1065AAM CABA, Argentina
Touring this one-of-a-kind urban villa and archaeological site allows a unique insight into the city's history. The beautifully restored urban mansion was once the residence of a wealthy Spanish family; they fled for higher ground when yellow...
Save Place
Av. Sarmiento 720, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Verolio has coined the term "restoliva" to describe their cafe on Sarmiento Street. Dedicated to all things olivicultura, Verolio is a boutique retailer of gourmet olive oils from over thirty of Mendoza's top producers including Zuccardi, Tapiz...
Save Place
Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza has suffered devastating earthquakes that have reduced the city to rubble. The earthquake of 1861 destroyed most of the city. Instead of repairing all the damage, the city decided to build a new city center southwest of the original...
Save Place
Chacras de Coria, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Tea & Company is a charming tea house and restaurant started by Argentine tea sommelier Silvina Fortuny whose mission is to provide high-quality loose-leaf teas in a soothing environment. The tea menu is an expansive list of green and white teas...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever