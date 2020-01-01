Argentina
Collected by Maria Jose
Abasto, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires is famous for tango, and famous for street art: the two artistic traditions collide in the central neighorhood of Abasto, where tango legend Carlos Gardel grew up. For a self-guided tour of the barrio's outdoor artwork, start at...
Av. Brasil 399, C1154AAC CABA, Argentina
Perched on the northern (and safer) edge of Parque Lezama, a leafy green park that separates tourist-friendly San Telmo with the meaner streets of La Boca, Bar Británico is the real deal - a no-frills corner bar with a long history in the...
Sarmiento 77, B1648 Tigre, Pcia de Buenos Aires, Argentina
Wonder where all the locals are going as they load their suitcases and groceries onto the river taxis? They're on their way to get away from it all. Tigre's banks are lined with rental cottages and cabin complexes, many offering swimming pools and...
Perú 988, C1028 CABA, Argentina
Okay, okay. Unless you're a serious cyclist who travels with his own custom-made helmet - or an adventurous traveler with some local friends - you're probably not going to be joining the nighttime Masa Critica group bike ride through Buenos Aires'...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Defensa 855, C1065 AAO, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's slightly unnerving when you're seated too close to the next table in a jam-packed parrilla (steakhouse), the clatter of dishes and voices and the televised futbol game in the background, and your stoic waiter, a giant of a man in a stained...
Gorriti 5132, C1414BJT CABA, Argentina
With a smart and simple chalkboard menu of cheese plates, salads, sandwiches made with homemade bread, good coffee, and Argentinian wines by the glass, Pain et Vin is a lovely venue for lunch or an afternoon glass of Malbec rosado. The Palermo...
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
It's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
We've all been there. You get back from a trip and you're desperate to describe to your friends that life-changing sunrise, to explain how impossibly charming that little cafe was - to casually upload a striking photo album to Flickr or Facebook...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
On the north-west arm of the Beagle Channel, Pia Glacier is embedded in the Darwin Range, and it gradually runs down into the waters of Pia Bay. You can get to it via a Patagonia cruise which will take you to the base of the glacier and then allow...
Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
