Argentina
Collected by Katherine Kneier , AFAR Staff
Fitz Roy
A great view of Mt. Fitz Roy can done as a day hike from the hiking town of El Chalten in Argentina. The trail starts in the woods, passes over streams, and gives ever more amazing vistas as you climb. For the full experience, you can camp at the...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Calle Anchorena s/número Esquina Calle IV s/número, Lunlunta, Provincia de Mendoza, Argentina
Is there anything better than toast? Seriously, these two pieces of bread haunt me. [This is from a really cool guest house, El Aguamiel, in the middle of a small vineyard. Not over-the-top, just smartly designed with stunning views of the Andes -...
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
The Bariloche region of Argentina is great for skiing in the winter, and hiking, biking and boating in the summer. A great place to stay in any season is the Llao Llao Hotel, located 25 min or so out of the main town, on the shore of the lake....
Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Trekking along the glacier. This water tastes fresh.
