Argentina
Collected by Virginia Thackwell
List View
Map View
Patagonia
Save Place
Ruta Provincial 52, Km. 20-Molinos, A4419 Salta, Argentina
James Turrell is one of American's most stunning artists and his work has found a home in the middle of nowhere in the province of Salta, Argentina. Bodega Colome crushes some of the finest torrontes and malbec wine, thanks to vintner Donald Hess,...
Save Place
Patagonia
The sun sinks behind the foothills of the Andes as I gallop on horseback toward the riverbank. My horse splashes into the rushing water, and I cling to the reins with frozen fingers. In the distance, smoke curls up through the evening sky. It’s a...
Save Place
Rivadavia 256, M5500 GHF, Mendoza, Argentina
Susana Balbo, Argentina's first female winemaker, owns the Agrelo winery Dominio del Plata. The restaurant, Osadia de Crear, which translates to "dare to create," offers a fusion of Argentinian and Mediterranean seasonal cuisine using local...
Save Place
Misiones Province, Argentina
Certain things in life are simply impossible to adequately capture in a mere photograph. Iguazú Falls is definitely one of them, and above is my best effort to convey the epic expanse of 'The Devil's Throat.' Situated on the border of Brazil and...
Save Place
Monte Caseros 2625, M5522 Coquimbito, Mendoza, Argentina
You don’t need to be a wine enthusiast to fall in love with this quirky museum. The Museo del Vino, or Wine Museum, is located in one of Mendoza’s most historic wineries, Bodega La Rural. It was founded by the Rutini family in 1885. In 1945, one...
Save Place
Calle Los Indios s/n, M5567 Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina
O. Fournier is a modern architectural marvel located 80 miles (90 minutes) from downtown Mendoza in the district of San Carlos. It is one of Valle de Uco’s farthest wineries to visit, but it’s worth the drive to enjoy O. Fournier scenic views,...
Save Place
Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever