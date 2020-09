Arabian Cuisine and Shisha Cafés

Driven by Emirati and Arabian culture, Abu Dhabi's food and shisha both come in interesting flavors. You cannot miss the sweet smell of shisha if you're on the same block as a shisha café. Also known as the water pipe or hookah, shisha plays an instrumental role in Arab society. Like coffee, it draws people together for conversation—and, of course, copious amounts of hummus and other Middle Eastern delights.