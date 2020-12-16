April Showers Bring May Flowers
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Those spring rains bring rewards! This Wanderlist celebrates the beauty of flowers all over the world!
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
The Flower Fields features 50 acres of colorful flowers, themed gardens, mazes, exhibitions, and rides. Looking at the rows upon rows of flowers, it appears like a rolling hill rainbow with the variety of colors. Walk through the sweet pea maze,...
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
Golden Gate Park was formed out of an expanse of sand dunes to the west of the city in the nineteenth century—a history that is still discernible in the rolling topography of much of the park’s more than 1,000 acres. Over 13 million...
Perdika, Greece
I have a habit of pressing flowers practically everywhere I go. As I pull books from the shelves in my room and turn their pages, I undoubtedly will find blossoms here and there. The wonderful thing is, I instantly remember the plant they came...
Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium
You could easily walk right by the entrance to the International Rose Garden of Coloma, without a hint to the beauty that waits inside. The small town of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, not far from Brussels, is home to one of Europe's largest rose gardens,...
Buizingen, 1501 Halle, Belgium
Hallerbos (Flemish) or Bois de Halle (French) is a beech forest just south of Brussels. It's a popular spot for walking, cycling and horseback-riding. Every spring, for a few short weeks, the forest makes a magical transformation into a blue...
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
Keukenhof, 9463 RD Eext, Netherlands
When you enter the park it's like you died and went to heaven but then you realize you're not because of the thousands of people around you pushing and shoving. That is the only con at Keukenhof, everything else is wonderful. You get to walk...
Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
714 Black Rock Turnpike, Easton, CT 06612, USA
If you live around Easton, Connecticut, and are looking to spruce up your yard a bit, head straight to the Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn, located at 714 Black Rock Turnpike (also known as Route 58). The Apple Barn is a fun, rustic country treat, most...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Twin Lakes, CA, USA
Santa Cruz farms produce an embarrassment of riches – on display at local farmers’ markets, happening nearly every day of the week around town. The Live Oak Farmers Market, held at East Cliff Village on Sundays 9am-1pm is a great way to spend your...
12001 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005, USA
The Bellevue Botanical Garden puts a unique twist on the tradition of admiring holiday light displays with its hugely popular Garden d’Lights show. With thousands of hours of help from volunteers, the botanical garden is transformed into an...
3100 Swann Dr, Baltimore, MD 21217, USA
Located inside the Druid Hill Park in downtown Baltimore, this lovely glass building houses the Palm House, the Orchid Room, the Mediterranean House, the Tropical House, and the Desert House. Stroll around and see the flowers, cacti, succulent...
Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG, UK
Columbia Road is London’s main flower market. On Sundays, it’s totally filled with flowers. It’s an amazing place.—Sophie Howarth Columbia Road Sundays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. This story appeared in the Premier 2009 issue.
Stationsweg 166A, 2161 AM Lisse, Netherlands
7 million tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths all in bloom create a spectacular pallet of color not to mention aroma. This spring garden outside of Amsterdam is only open for a couple of months during the blooming season and each year it is...
3 Boulevard Edgar Quinet, 75014 Paris, France
Step off the beaten path that leads to Jim Morrison’s grave at Père Lachaise and head instead to the lesser-known, yet extraordinary Montparnasse Cemetery. Locals bring metro tickets to leave on Serge Gainsbourg’s grave in...
2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, USA
With more than 250 acres of grounds, the New York Botanical Garden manages to fit a number of different landscapes and experiences into its garden walls. The garden was established in 1891, the inspiration of Nathaniel Lord Britton and his wife,...
811 Kealakai St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Exporting gorgeous anthuriums all over the world, Green Point Nursery is a fascinating place to visit which you can only do as part of a structured tour. If you get that opportunity you should definitely not pass it up. It is a family-owned...
