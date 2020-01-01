Apples and Orchards
Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
As the leaves start to change and the air gets crisp, take advantage of sunny weekends to pick your own apples!
500 Ragle Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
The little town of Sebastopol had it's first claim to fame as being the home of the Gravenstein Apple. At one time the towns main industry, apples are still at the heart of my home town. Come harvest time I am usually picking apples for canning...
7800 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89131, USA
Las Vegas may be seated in the heart of the Desert Southwest, but there are still a few places to pluck apples from trees and choose the biggest pumpkins from right off the vine. Gilcrease Orchard is one of those places. The orchard is only open...
2291 Boulevard Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC J7V 8P4, Canada
Few things characterize autumn in North American more than apple picking, apple pies, and apple cider. If you feel like connecting with nature and experiencing a Canadian tradition, head to the western tip of the island and the Labonté Orchard for...
Julian, CA 92036, USA
Julian is a small town about 45 min. east of the city of San Diego and was once a gold rush town. When the gold petered out, the town saved itself by planting apple orchards and keeping many of the historic buildings in the downtown area. Julian...
9696 GA-52, Ellijay, GA 30536, USA
Starting every fall, city folk head up to the mountains for apple-picking season, specifically to Hillcrest Orchards in Ellijay. The orchard allows visitors to pick apples and purchase them by the bucket full. You can also buy all manners of apple...
330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC J3V 4P6, Canada
Visitors coming to Montreal in the fall should expect two things: incredibly colorful foliage and an abundance of apples. Although Montreal is a big city, nature is never far away. Indeed, the Mont Saint-Bruno National Park is just a half-hour...
2081 West Hardy Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643, USA
"Orchards" is not the word that comes to mind when most think of southern Arizona...but less than 2 hours east of Tucson, up in the high desert, Apple Annie's is a family farm destination for fresh summer fruit. At an elevation of 4400 ft (1300m),...
117 Mission Ave, Cashmere, WA 98815, USA
Washington is famous for its apples, and fall is the best time of year to try our crisp, juicy fruit. The most coveted breed is Honeycrisp, prized for its extremely crunchy and crisp texture and lightly sweet flavor. Cameo is a pretty,...
