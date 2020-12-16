Anxious to go to the Islands!
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I often find myself jonesing for an islands vacation. In fact, whenever I come across some great Highlights.
When in Bora Bora, Tahitian pearls are a girl’s best friend. Often known as "black pearls," they actually come in all sorts of colors, including black, blue, green, and pink. Even though the pearls aren’t produced in this...
Medhufushi, 20188, Maldives
Sunset behind Medhufushi Resort, Maldives.
La Savane, 97150, St Martin
Kali's a character and his rum infusions left to bake in the punishing West Indian sun are not to be missed! Try from a selection including guavaberry (maybe not what you're thinking), passion fruit, papaya, banana and more. Don't forget to order...
Henrys, Bridgetown, Barbados
There's simply no better place to get Caribbean spiny lobster on Barbados than Lobster Alive. Fact. Why? Because practically every lobster sold in every restaurant on the island comes through this one unassuming location. The problem is that due...
Moonraker, Green Garden, Landsdown, Barbados
Luckily Surfer’s Bay Beach Bar isn’t exclusive to those with a penchant for getting tubed, pulling aerials or catching the perfect wave. All you need is a laid-back vibe and you’ll fit in perfectly at this idyllic beach bar on the southernmost tip...
Pointe du Bout, Les Trois-Îlets 97229, Martinique
This iconic bar sits on stilts above the sea at the Hotel Bakoua in the sultry resort area of Trois-Ilets, just across the Bay of Fort-de-France from the island’s capital city. People don’t come here for the drinks (stronger and better...
This family-run restaurant serves up some of the best conch fritters in the Caribbean. The relaxed vibe and plastic chairs make for an unusual place for a romantic dinner, but just add a sunset and a perfectly prepared lobster, and Cow Wreck...
Port Antonio, Jamaica
For those who aspire to travel as trendsetters in Jamaica, it helps to know that Port Antonio, way out on the eastern end of the island, is the destination to head for. And the address to shelter at is the Trident Hotel, whose 13 waterfront villas...
