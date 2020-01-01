Antwerp 2015
Collected by Amelia
Vrijdagmarkt 22-23, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
I'll be the first to admit, a museum of printing didn't sound terribly exciting to me, at first. Antwerp Belgium's Plantin-Moretus Museum certainly changed my mind. This is the only museum on the UNESCO World Heritage list and the recognition is...
Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Traveling by train can be a wonderful way to explore Belgium. A few of the country's train stations are destinations in and of themselves. Antwerp's Centraal (or Central) Station is one of the prettiest. Renovations and expansion have restored the...
Groenplaats 21, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Our Lady's Cathedral of Antwerp is the largest church in the Low Countries and outside is a fitting monument to the architects that created it, Jan and Pieter Appelmans. Make sure to take a closer look at the bronze characters hard at work, you...
Sint-Jansvliet, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
"What? We actually go under the river?" This is what I asked my friend who lives in Antwerp. She assured me that under the Scheldt River would be a tunnel that we could walk or bike through to the other side. I was game for her to show me this...
Komedieplaats 18, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Even if you aren't hungry, it's worth stopping for a drink at the stunningly beautiful De Foyer cafe in Antwerp. You'll feel like royalty under the magnificent dome of the the 19th century Bourla Theater . The stained-glass, rich velvet curtains...
Meir, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Antwerp, like the rest of Belgium, is full of friteries or frituurs. One of the best in this Flemish city is Frituur No. 1, located at #1 Hoogstraat, which is just a short walk from the main square.
Hanzestedenplaats 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
The Museum aan de Stroom showcases the art and history of the city. The ultramodern exterior features glass and red sandstone bricks stacked like Tetris tiles near the Scheldt River. The exhibit “Happy Birthday Dear Academie” honors the 350-year...
Appelmansstraat 5, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Rumour has it that there are over 10,000 chocolate shops in Belgium, and that it would take a full 6 months to tour all of them. To this I say: challenge accepted. (Remind me to pack my stretchy pants) Eating chocolate is undoubtedly one of the...
Siberiastraat, 2030 Antwerpen, Belgium
As the Flemish name, Het Pomphuis, suggests, this restaurant is in what was once a pumping station in Antwerp's docklands area. These days, the neighbourhood is becoming a trendy place to see and be seen and Het Pomphuis is where locals go to eat....
Melkmarkt 15, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
De Muze is a nice Belgian cafe that is popular with locals and just about everybody else who walks by and hears the jazz sliding out from under the door. The place is so popular that when we went in, there was not a table or chair that was free....
Keizerstraat 16, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Three 17th-century gabled homes were connected to create Antwerp’s quirkiest hotel, De Witte Lelie. Owners Ann and Bart Busschop stocked 11 rooms with such personal touches as paintings by the hotel’s night receptionist. Grab a drink at the...
Torfbrug 5, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
We spent the evening walking around Antwerp looking for a restaurant that would offer a different kind of mussels than the ones we had until now. We found it at the tavern-restaurant Bacino, right next to the Cathedral of Our Lady. This dish is...
Steenplein 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Although the statue looks like a couple of guys teasing Lange Wapper about his unfortunate nickname, it's actually the giant teasing a couple of drunks! Lange Wapper, who stands in front of Het Steen castle on the Antwerp river, is a part of local...
Groenplaats 21, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Just outside the Antwerp cathedral is a bench and plaque that commemorate the story A Dog of Flanders. The story, with some of it set in Antwerp, was not well known in Belgium (having been written by an Englishwoman). For some reason the Japanese...
Cogels-Osylei, 2600 Antwerpen, Belgium
Just a few minutes walk from Antwerp, Belgium's Berchem train station, is one of the city's most beautiful neighbourhoods, the Zurenbourg. A handful of streets form the 'Golden Triangle' an area famous for its Art Nouveau and rival architecture....
Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium
If you're up for a unique and slightly strange experience, head to the abandoned town of Doel, near Antwerp, to view some incredible street art. The town of Doel has been mostly abandoned, although there are a few stubborn folk who refuse the...
