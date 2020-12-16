Antiquing
132-140 Rue des Rosiers, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen, aka Clignancourt, is Europe’s largest flea market and the city’s favorite place to find a bargain. Exiting the Métro at Porte de Clignancourt, those in the know pass by the counterfeit...
2661 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
If you drive south of Sebastopol on highway 116, also known as Gravenstein highway South, you will find a string of Antique stores. While each of them holds their own special finds, the Antique Society is by far the largest and holds the most...
Piazza Grande, 52100 Arezzo AR, Italy
Once a month, Arezzo plays host to an antiques fair that is centered in the Piazza Grande and branches out into the adjacent streets, seemingly engulfing most of the small town. I enjoyed looking at the old furniture, jewelry, and books for sale,...
Nevada City, CA 95959, USA
Here's something you don't come across easily. A huge and varied collection of all types of tools: farm, carpentry, locks, even a mochi masher! Best though is chatting with curator Mike Snegg, a fascinating and fun guy.
1045 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
If you're up for a treasure hunt, the Greater Columbus Antique Mall is a wonderful place to start. Undoubtedly, you'll find a few surprises among the wares in every nook and cranny—some even tossed on a table or floor—filling the upstairs,...
Olei Zion St, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The ever-colorful Jaffa Flea Market, in operation for more than 100 years, inhabits a portside neighborhood of alleyways, covered walkways, and outdoor verandas. Wander the endless market streets to find restored antiques and handicrafts, Judaica...
Üsküdar/İstanbul, Turkey
We took a ferry across the Bosphorus from the European side of Istanbul to the Asian side. We found antique stores near the docks with floors full of interesting treasures.
Firuzağa Mahallesi, Bostanbaşı Cd. No:19, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
The Çukurcuma neighborhood, just a short walk down the hill from Istanbul’s busy İstiklal Caddesi, is an antique, vintage, and retro lover’s delight. Step onto Faik Paşa Street or Turnacıbaşı Street and you step back in time....
184 Rue Henri Martin, 51160 Hautvillers, France
Peruse artifacts of Champagne’s viticultural history at this Hautvillers antique shop. Take home old corkscrews, wooden grape-picking baskets, and champagne buckets burnished with the patina of celebrations past. 33/(0) 32-659-3981. Read "A...
29 Rue de Poitou, 75003 Paris, France
The area around the rue de Bretagne in the north part of the Marais continues to be a big draw with locals and visitors for a number of reasons: the Marché des Enfants Rouges covered market with food stalls, the wincingly bobo-chic Café Charlot...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Humberto 1º 412, C1103 CABA, Argentina
The store specializes in antiques and vintage clothing from the 1920s to the 1980s. Everything has an air of elegance, from the beaded gowns to the crystal decanters.
Portobello Rd, London, UK
Portobello Road is a colorful stretch of shops and stalls selling bric-a-brac and antiques. Part trendy neighborhood, part flea market. On Saturdays, thousands of people flock there for bargains. I recommend going on a weekday. You can have the...
Main Rd, Cape Town, South Africa
Just south of Cape Town along the Cape Peninsula, Kalk Bay is a picturesque fishing village and offers visitors several antique shops to browse along the main road. You never know what treasures you'll find. Quagga feels like stepping into the...
Liuhekou Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Row after row of booths are sprawled across this small part of Shanghai, just south of People's Square. Here, you can find pretty much anything you want, from tiny Mao statues, to old leather suitcases stacked 10 feet tall. Each vendor will be on...
