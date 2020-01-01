Antigua night
Collected by Ilan Senerman
1a Avenida Sur, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
"No visit to Antigua is complete without stopping in Cafe No Se!" I was told this several times, by different people, before and throughout my trip to Guatemala. Unfortunately, my itinerary left me with very little time to spend drinking "Illegal...
9 Calle Oriente, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
In the midst of enchanting Antigua Guatemala, La Cuevita de los Urquizu allows you to see, smell, and taste delicious stews steaming in clay pots. An order gets you one stew with your two side dishes for the cost of two typical meals the same size...
2a Avenida Sur y 9 Calle Oriente Casa 9 Antigua Guatemala, Antigua Guatemala 03001, Guatemala
We stumbled upon this place on an evening stroll in Antigua. I vote this bar run by an energetic couple, Carlos and Carolina, the most AFARish place in the city. You feel like you are in their living room because you basically are. You can dine...
5a Avenida Sur, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Imagine being able to sip flavorful Guatemalan coffee while taking in the view of Volcán Agua, which changes color from dark green in the morning to an almost purple at dusk. Rent the Grand Suite at Meson Panza Verde and you can. Established in...
