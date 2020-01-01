Antarctica: Life on the Ice
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
A few snapshots of my collective 19 months spent in Antarctica.
Antarctica is the land of superlatives and as such, it is only appropriate that the Continent hosts the southernmost International athletic competition on earth. The New Zealand and the United States have an annual rugby match every year that is...
McMurdo Station, Antarctica
There are few places with as much ambiance as the Coffee House at McMurdo Station. When you drum up your ideas of what a coffee and wine bar in Antarctica should look like, this matches to perfection. I enjoyed my time there so much that I also...
Mount Erebus is a unique mountain, sharing Ross Island with two research stations including the United States' McMurdo Station and New Zealand's Scott Base. Erebus is an active volcano; one of two of a kind on earth. The other is Mount Kenya in...
Unforgettable. The first steps onto the frozen continent of Antarctica will be embedded in my mind forever. Not just the picture memory, but the feel of the place: The dry cold that entered my airways so fast that my nose hairs froze. Thin air...
McMurdo Station, Antarctica
They say after a winterover in Antarctica that the human brain does not operate quite as clearly as before. While I felt pretty sharp after my winter on the Ice, I had to think twice when I walked outside on a Sunday morning to see the bronze,...
Observation Hill, McMurdo Station, Antarctica
After arriving to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, when temperatures are still cold early in the summer season, an unassuming hiker can unknowingly catch the only moisture in the air from his breath and hold it on the tips of his eyelashes. The only...
McMurdo Station, Antarctica
Working at McMurdo Station offers no promise of seeing wildlife. However, one amazing summer weekend, a crowd of Adelies came to visit and observe the human contingency posted at Ross Island, Antarctica. Humans are prevented by order of the...
McMurdo Station, Antarctica
This might not look like a happy housewarming, but given a flat white field of snow, these tools and a couple bags of survival equipment provide exactly what you need for reliable and potentially life-saving shelter in Antarctica. "Happy Camper"...
