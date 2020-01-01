Antarctica Adventures
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Drake Passage
The boat crashes back down onto the water with a boom of a base drum. The constant hum and rumble of the engines provide the melody. Glasses and plates rattle like the percussion section. And occasionally you’ll hear a wave crash against the boat...
Antarctica
They own this part of the globe, and maybe that’s why it’s so special. It may be one of the last places on earth where man hasn’t taken over. A world where humans are not the center of attention – that’s exactly what draws me here. The wildlife in...
Yes – that’s right, you can even drink on Antarctica. Of course there was no way I was going to pass up the opportunity to buy and consume booze on all 7 continents! At the Ukrainian run Vernadsky Research base they boasted a bar complete with...
I have said repeatedly that I have no interest on being on a cruise. The confinement and mode of travel just don’t fit my personality and desires. However there have always been a few exceptions to this statement – Antarctica is one of...
The first two days on the ship I think I went to at least 5 kayak meetings; safety briefings, mud room loading and unloading, gear fittings, and a ‘weeding out’ meeting. I didn’t have the experience required and I was ready to back out. The last...
Deception Island, Antarctica
All that remains of the whaling station at Whalers Bay in Deception Island are some rusted out buildings, and whale skeletons. It’s strange to walk around the buildings and imagine what the area was like in it’s height of operation. Big boiling...
Goudier Island,Wiencke Island, Antarctica
I was mesmerized by the icebergs in Antarctica- each unique like a snowflake. But in addition to beautiful looks, they also had a personality which is what I think drew them to me the most. An iceberg is a large piece of freshwater ice that has...
Deception Island, Antarctica
I had made up my mind. I was going to sit back and watch. Maybe take a few photos of the crazy people, but stay in my warm Canada Goose jacket snug and surrounded by feathers. I had decided to officially ignore the Facebook comment by my friend...
