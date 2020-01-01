Antarctica
Collected by Tony Redhead
Av. Maipú 749, V9410 Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina
Ushuaia is known for being at the bottom of the world surrounded by the famous Beagle Channel. It's fitting then to find the local brew to be named Beagle. Beagle was the name of the famous ship, HMS Beagle, which sailed around the southern part...
Gobernador Paz y Yaganes Ex Presidio, V9410 Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina
Ushuaia really got it's start as a prison colony. In 1896 the prison in Ushsuaia received its first inmates, mainly re-offenders and dangerous prisoners transferred from Buenos Aires but also some political prisoners. The town grew around the...
Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego Province, Argentina
Some of the greatest explorers of all time sailed in the Beagle Channel and around the notorius Cape Horn. Learn about their expeditions - the successes and failures at the Maritime Museum in Ushuaia. Models of ships, their routes and the stories...
BFU, Av. San Martín 776, V9410 Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina
Want to impress your travel friends and show off your passport prowess? Then don't miss getting a passport stamp from the southern most city in the world - Ushuaia Argentina. Once you make it all the way down there to the tip of Argentina - but...
DIB, Gdor. Pedro Godoy 98, V9410 Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina
While visiting the Southern most city in the world - why not take a little 'southern' stroll along the waterfront. You'll be surrounded by snow capped mountains and can gaze out on the Beagle Channel. Take a seat one of the many benches and watch...
A jewel of an Art Deco building that's considered a minor landmark on Buenos Aires' architectural landscape, Moreno Hotel is one of the best value sleeps in the city. You get history here, and style - there are 39 stylish suites, outfitted with...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
Don't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey. Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches,...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
Perú 988, C1028 CABA, Argentina
Okay, okay. Unless you're a serious cyclist who travels with his own custom-made helmet - or an adventurous traveler with some local friends - you're probably not going to be joining the nighttime Masa Critica group bike ride through Buenos Aires'...
C1104ACA, Av. Antártida Argentina 1355, C1104ACA CABA, Argentina
New York has Ellis Island; Buenos Aires has the Hotel de Inmigrantes. The huge waterfront building, located near the old port docks in what's today known as Puerto Madero, served as the temporary home for waves of European immigrants arriving to...
An observer from the sidewalk might puzzle as groups of people march into this pretty flower store—and don’t emerge shortly with bouquets. The customers are not here for the blossoms but for what lies below. A door at the rear of the...
22 The Promenade, Takapuna, Auckland 0622, New Zealand
Takapuna locals are blessed. To have a café of this stature sitting on the doorstep of the Waitemata Harbour with views out to volcanic Rangitoto Island, is what foodie dreams are made of. A repeat winner of café awards, the Takapuna Beach Café is...
65 Mackelvie St, Ponsonby, Auckland 1021, New Zealand
They originally came from Spain, these little snacks—well, not these exact ones but you get what I mean. Hidden just off Ponsonby Road is Pintxos, and I kind of like the whole self service approach. By the bar there's a case featuring delightful...
