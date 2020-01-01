Anna's birthday
Collected by philip marchington
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
18 Cornelia St #1, New York, NY 10014, USA
Authentic, savory, seasonal Provencal bistro dishes. Warm and welcoming service from familiar faces. A cozy atmosphere in a jewel box of a dining room. These are the reasons why I have come back to Le Gigot again and again over the years. The...
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
One of the best-kept secrets in NYC (secret from tourists, that is) is the Burger Joint. The entrance is almost completely hidden behind floor-to-ceiling, Oz-like velvet curtains in the lobby of the upscale Le Parker Meridien hotel. The Burger...
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
25 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Chef Tommy Lai, the first-ever Malaysian chef to receive a Michelin star in New York, recently opened Rasa on 8th Street not far from Washington Square Park with his sister, Camie. One slurp into my Chicken Curry Mee soup and I knew my first visit...
408 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
A taste of Spain can be had right here in New York City. Despaña Specialty Foods & Tapas Café in SoHo has everything you need to transport yourself to the land of flamenco and Gaudi. The store is part wine shop and part market, with a Cafe in the...
179 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Opened in 1914, this is a New York institution. Its been owned and operated by four generations of the same family. You really feel like you're stepping into a NY deli 50 years ago.
270 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA
A philly girl at heart, I was super excited to know La Colombe expanded to NYC. Originated from the hip coffee shop on Rittenhouse Square, La Colombe was destined to create a buzz in surrounding cities. There are a few locations in NYC now. If you...
399 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA
Weekend people watching in SoHo would not be the same without the little coffee shop gem that is Ground Support. Grab a cappuccino and a pastry, then sit back to enjoy all of the fashionable New Yorker’s that walk on West Broadway. Amazing ginger...
