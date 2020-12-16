Annapolis for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
For a quintessential snapshot of colonial history alongside vibrant waterfront views, fresh seafood, and thousands of sailors at the US Naval Academy, head to Annapolis, and experience Maryland’s nautical flair and historical significance.
Walk off those Maryland crab cakes by taking a 90-minute colonial stroll through Annapolis' historic district. A major plus if you're also a history buff as a colonial guide dressed in period attire will take you on a chronological walk through...
Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, USA
The U.S. Naval Academy is open to the public, and you can take a 1.5-hour historical tour around the yard, which includes learning about its architecture, Academy traditions, and midshipmen life. If you're not into nitty-gritty military history,...
186 Prince George St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Explore gorgeous 18th-century multi-tier terraces that make up the two-acre William Paca Garden with vibrant seasonal flowers, heirloom roses, and topiary, all encased by a brick wall. There's also a fish-shaped pond and winding paths through the...
25 Silopanna Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
Finally a museum you can let your kids run amok in without worrying. You can easily while away an entire day here as children discover various subjects like the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay through hands-on activities and exercises. Kids can...
909 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
At Vin 909, you can ensure that its signature Eastport Style rustic pizzas with their brick-oven crisp bases as well as other menu items are made with locally sourced ingredients. From its house-made fromage blanc, other organic cheeses and...
175 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
The Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge is a funky, eclectic restaurant that offers farm-to-table fare with a little bit of something for everybody. The restaurant has a variety of dining settings that range from an airy bar for drinks to an intimate...
77 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Tea lovers, rejoice! Fifth-generation family-owned Capital Teas has a dizzying amount of teas to choose from. Really. Over 200 varieties of loose-leaf teas and herbal infusions from Sri Lanka, India, China, Japan, Malawi, and Kenya broken down...
If you're looking for a pair of chic soles, you may want to check out local accessory boutique Poppy and Stella, which sells "everything but the clothes." This means you'll find super-hot-looking shoes, pumps, flats, and boots, plus accessories...
207 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Capital Comics is on of the most fun shops to visit in the heart of downtown Annapolis. The space is crammed with books, tees and toys that will captivate the young at heart. My husband, a self-professed nerd, was impressed by the store's...
8 Francis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
If you're looking for that odd-looking chandelier or unique piece of handcraft while in Annapolis, Easy Street Gallery showcases intricate and offbeat pieces from over 300 local and national artists. Founded in 1979 by Marsha and Terry Moore, the...
17 Annapolis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
This specialty boutique just for kids carries a range of exclusive clothing, accessories, and gifts. Brands carried include Baby Björn (pictured), Lilly Pulitzer, Marimekko, Robeez, and Sweet Potatoes. They also sell layettes, christening and...
