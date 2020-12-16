Annapolis for Anyone
For a quintessential snapshot of colonial history alongside vibrant waterfront views, fresh seafood, and thousands of sailors at the US Naval Academy, head to Annapolis, and experience Maryland’s nautical flair and historical significance.
40 State Cir, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
As the only full-fledged working pottery right in Annapolis' historic district, this pottery studio and boutique was established in 1969 and carries one of the largest selections of hand crafted practical ceramics and pottery in the entire state...
100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
The Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol still in continuous legislative use. It is also the only state house to have served as the nation's capitol. This is a good starting point in Annapolis for introductions to Maryland history....
69 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Level is a local gem located on West Street. The restaurant has the reputation for serving excellent hand-crafted cocktails and tasty small plates. The cuisine is inspired by the Chesapeake and Mediterranean. In celebration of the community...
84 Franklin St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
To learn more about Maryland's African American heritage, head over to the Banneker-Douglass Museum which is housed in a 19th century Victorian-Gothic building. It's permanent exhibition, "Deep Roots, Rising Waters," chronicles African American...
1 Park Pl, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
To sate those pasta cravings, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen's menu is inspired by Southern Italian flavors—from fresh Mozzarella di Bufala (Buffalo Mozzaralla) flown in from Italy every week and served with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra...
2 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Not many pubs can count George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin as frequent patrons in the 18th century, but historic Middleton Tavern sure can. Founded in 1750, Middleton Tavern is locally seen as an important historical...
55 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
The Annapolis Collection Gallery is devoted to showcasing historical black and white photography and the work of six contemporary Annapolis master artists: Moe Hanson, Roxie Munro, Greg Harlin, Ann Munro Wood, Sally Comport and Yoomi Yoon. The...
194 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
During this digital age, Back Creek Books is a reminder of the dwindling art of the printed book. The store carries an impressive collection of quality, out-of-print military, naval and nautical books that will appeal to history buffs and...
One Park Pl #7, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Fado's has the cultural charm of an old-world tavern and the trappings of modern pub culture. Authentically friendly, the atmosphere here is laid-back but the interior is classic. Seasonal menus boast a selection of dishes—all made from scratch—...
