Qatar's desert is one of the most inhospitable places on earth. However, some animals call the rocks and dunes of Qatar home. Inland wildlife includes: the sand snake, the fork-tongue lizard, Ethiopian hedgehog, Arabian gazelle, and the Oryx, Qatar's national symbol. Aquatic animals primarily include fish, shrimp, pear oysters, and the second largest population of dugongs in the world. Not surprisingly, Qatar is home to some of the most expensive studs, falcons and camels in the world.