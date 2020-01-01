Where are you going?
Animal Life

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Qatar's desert is one of the most inhospitable places on earth. However, some animals call the rocks and dunes of Qatar home. Inland wildlife includes: the sand snake, the fork-tongue lizard, Ethiopian hedgehog, Arabian gazelle, and the Oryx, Qatar's national symbol. Aquatic animals primarily include fish, shrimp, pear oysters, and the second largest population of dugongs in the world. Not surprisingly, Qatar is home to some of the most expensive studs, falcons and camels in the world.
Al Maha Sanctuary

Qatar
The Arabian Oryx Sanctuary, also known as Al-Maha Sanctuary, is the only breeding place in Qatar for the Oryx, a small antelope considered country’s national emblem – such as the symbol of the national airline, Qatar Airways, and as the mascot of...
Al-Shahaniya Camel Racetrack

Ash-Shahaniyah, Qatar
Camel racing is a big deal in Qatar. So big that there is TV channel dedicated exclusively to the transmission of camel races, local and abroad. Camel racing at Al-Shahaniya racing track, located one hour's drive north of downtown Doha, is in full...
Al Shahaniya Stud Farm

Qatar
Al-Shahaniya Stud Farm, located next to the camel racetrack, is one of the most prestigious equine properties in the Middle East and the place to see the most expensive thoroughbred Arabian horses in the region. It is like a 5-star resort for rock...
Al Dosari Zoo and Game Reserve

Ash-Shahaniyah 91042, Qatar
Al-Dosari Zoo and Game reserve, located next to the camel race track and the stud farm, is a private zoo owned by the Al-Dosari family. It’s by no means, an impressive zoo, but it’s a very popular destination for Bedouin families and has a decent...
Falcon Souq

Al Souq St, Doha, Qatar
In Qatar, a country where falcons are revered and loved, falcons have traditionally been used for hunting, and such tradition still is pretty much alive. The falcon souq is located in one corner of Souq Waqif where visitors can admire these...
Arabian Gulf

Diplomatic St, Doha, Qatar
Visitors and marine life loves are surprised when they hear that Qatar is home to about 6,000 dugongs, the second-largest population of dugongs in the world after Australia. These shy and elusive gentle giants, similar to manatees, congregate...
