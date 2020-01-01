Where are you going?
Ancient China and India

Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
Ancient Asian civilizations were, to put it mildly, prolific. Ancient China was marked by a series of dynasties dating back to 2100 BC and made great advancements in science, philosophy, and military strategy. Ancient India was a civilization rather than an empire, organized into small kingdoms and known for a strong literary tradition and developing the precursors to Hinduism. The influence of the art of both still remains, in the ruins of earlier days and in surviving structures.
Great Wall of China

Beijing, China
The Great Wall of China runs more than 21,000 kilometers (over 13,000 miles), not as one continuous wall but rather as fortified wall sections. Some of the sections date back more than 2,500 years, though only 8.2 percent of the existing wall is...
Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum

Lintong, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
Visiting the famous Terracotta Army was on my bucket list, and I was lucky enough to see it recently. As I entered the first pit, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Right in front of me was the section holding the life-size terracotta warriors all...
Yungang Grottoes

Nanjiao, Datong, Shanxi, China, 037007
The city of Datong may not be the most exciting, but it is filled with amazing UNESCO-worthy sites like this: the Yungang grottoes, one of the Top 3 religious sculpture sites in China. Definitely worth a weekend trip if you're in the northern part...
Elephanta Caves

Gharapuri, Maharashtra 400094, India
Set sail from Mumbai for one of Chelsea's favorite experiences from her trip. "Take the hour-and-a-half ferry ride to the Elephanta Caves, west of the city. You can shop for spices and bangle sets on the carts in Gharapuri, the village at the...
Dambulla Cave Temples

The Buddhist temple complex of Dambulla consists of five cave temples carved under a very large overhanging rock. The temples were carved out over several centuries, but the oldest dates back to the 1st century B.C.E. The temples include numerous...
