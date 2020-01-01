Ancient China and India

Ancient Asian civilizations were, to put it mildly, prolific. Ancient China was marked by a series of dynasties dating back to 2100 BC and made great advancements in science, philosophy, and military strategy. Ancient India was a civilization rather than an empire, organized into small kingdoms and known for a strong literary tradition and developing the precursors to Hinduism. The influence of the art of both still remains, in the ruins of earlier days and in surviving structures.