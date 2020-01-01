An Epic Trip to Africa and the Middle East
Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
Think you'd be great at riding a camel? Or climbing one of the world's highest mountains? If luxury is more your speed, this area of the world has plenty of that, too. Here's all you need for an epic trip through Africa and the Middle East.
Sea Point Promenade, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Almost any time of day, the Sea Point Promenade is filled with walkers and joggers, many of them residents from the apartments nearby. Though named after Sea Point, the best known of the areas the walkway fronts, the three-mile promenade begins in...
Aswan Governorate, Egypt
There's something simultaneously exhilarating, terrifying, and hypnotic about riding a camel. The lurching transition between sitting and standing is like taking on a hairy roller coaster, and camels are probably a lot taller than you realize. But...
Namibia
What humans interpret as a moment of familial tenderness - in Etosha National Park, Namibia
The Instagram-worthy moments start with views of Bazaruto Marine National Park on the 15-minute flight from mainland Mozambique. From above, the white sand dunes look like swirls of frosting atop the turquoise sea, home to colorful coral reefs....
HaCarmel St 11, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The Carmel Market is the largest outdoors market in Tel Aviv and sells everything from toiletries, clothes, meat, fruit and vegetables and some delicatessen cheese. Like in a lot of outdoors markets, the fruit and vegetables are displayed in such...
Tehran, تهران Ferdowsi Avenue 198 11316، 91144, Iran
Iran may be one of the most misunderstood countries in the world. While this ancient civilization—and the region as a whole—is undeniably going through a period of turmoil and change, the sensationalist newspaper headlines and...
40 Oxford Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
Johannesburg has over 10 million trees and is touted as having the world's largest man-made forest. Experiencing the setting sun while out on the balcony, or just chilling out on a sunny Sunday afternoon is great with this many trees around. If...
Here is what I knew about coffee: I liked it, especially with a side of wifi. Here's what I didn't know: it only grows at high altitudes; the beans are actually seeds, and you pick them when they turn bright red; beneath the red skin, the seed is...
Tanzania
Ngorongoro Crater is one of the world's greatest natural spectacles, its magical setting and abundant wildlife never failing to enthrall you. However the crater is just a small part of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area which offers a whole range of...
