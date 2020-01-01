An Eating Tour across the South
1200 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
A celebrated new bar in the Butchertown neighborhood, Meat serves the city’s most complex cocktails, such as the Bold & Fashioned, in a Prohibition-era ambiance. 1076 E. Washington St., (502) 354-3212. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
A two-story dining room with an always-packed raw bar, The Ordinary serves some of the South’s best seafood. Here, chef Mike Lata dishes up must-try options like a seafood tower, crab toast, fish chowder, and triggerfish with fingerling...
416 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Chef Tory McPhail was recently named James Beard's Best Chef South and his forward-looking take on Creole classics keeps this New Orleans institution, which has launched the careers of the likes of Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse, current....
930 Tchoupitoulas St suite a, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Cochon is the brainchild of chefs Donald Link (also of Herbsaint and Pêche Seafood Grill) and Stephen Stryjewski, who have taken Cajun-style cooking out of the comic books and given it an updated, serious sensibility. You’ll find...
13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Felix Meana and Katie Button, veterans of elBulli in Spain, converted Asheville’s former downtown bus depot into a stylish tapas bar. Curate means to cure oneself, which diners can do with traditional Spanish dishes such as Catalan sausage...
1100 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Every city needs a go-to brunch spot and for me it's West Egg Cafe over on Atlanta's Westside. Named for the setting of The Great Gatsby, you will find a line out the door nine times out of ten. It's definitely no longer Atlanta's best kept...
731 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. The Pharmacy offers a unique environment in Nashville, as the city's eating scene generally ranges from swanky lounges to honky tonk bars. In this casual setting, college students are found chatting on the...
700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Rolf and Daughters opened in 2012 in the midst of a restaurant boom, but even with all the new options in Nashville, it has remained one of the hottest tables in town. Located in the 100-year-old Werthan factory building in Germantown, the...
1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886, USA
Set on 4,200 secluded acres of hillocks, ponds, and gardens at the foot of the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, this award-winning resort, a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux brand, is awash in genteel luxury, from its splendid spa...
1300 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Sarah Souther started out making her inventive marshmallows at a commissary and selling them at restaurants and shops around town. Now she has a brick-and-mortar shop in Marathon Village (a giant brick building where cars were made in the early...
113 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, USA
Cafe Dupont is housed in a building dating back to the 1870s, and the exposed brick and high ceilings enhance the traditional bistro atmosphere. The Dupont serves "slow food," and sources locally. The menu changes daily based on availability, so...
923 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655, USA
A really nice spot to go for breakfast or lunch. I had the Van Buren Best Seller sandwich and fruit salad. My friend had the soup of the day and I was envious. The sandwich was huge; I would order half a sandwich and soup next time.
