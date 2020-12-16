Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

An Arizona Adventures To-Do List

Sponsored by Arizona Office of Tourism
Arizona is full of grand adventures—from natural wonders to famous luxury resorts and spas. You’ll find colorful canyons carved by water and time and the Sonoran Desert framed by Technicolor sunsets. Rich cultural traditions are reflected in Southwestern cuisine, American Indian artwork, and the legends of Arizona's Old West. The Grand Canyon, one of the true wonders of the natural world, is only the beginning. Here are seven other adventures you can experience only in Arizona.
Save Place

Grand Canyon National Park

Arizona, USA
The reservation of the Hualapai, or “People of the Tall Pines,” includes nearly a million acres of land along the Colorado River and Grand Canyon. Visitors can now take in the grandeur of Arizona’s most famous landmark, the Grand Canyon, at the...
More Details >
Save Place

Petrified Forest National Park

Arizona, USA
The primordial past comes to life at Petrified Forest National Park, in remote northern Arizona. Created in 1906 by President Theodore Roosevelt, this park preserves the Chinle escarpment, a globally significant fossil repository stretching for 22...
More Details >
Save Place

Monument Valley

Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA
Nuzzled up against theArizonaborder about 100 miles west of Four Corners are some 30 square miles of the most iconic scenery in the American West. Monument Valley is one of those places that you’ll recognize as soon as you see it, even if you’ve...
More Details >
Save Place

Sedona, AZ

Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Color, shape, and naked geology: Northern Arizona appeals to the senses in the most elemental ways. Agnostic hikers, secular scientists, souls searching for spiritual energy — all end up in Sedona, seeking and finding. Mid-week in this red-rock...
More Details >
Save Place

Antelope Slot Canyon Tours

55 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ 86040, USA
At Antelope Slot Canyon near Page, Arizona, a Navajo-led guided tour will let you explore the narrow passages and see the mesmerizing play of shadow and light on the rippled sandstone walls carved by water and time. The mysterious and haunting...
More Details >
Save Place

Sonoita

Sonoita, AZ 85637, USA
On an scenic drive from Tucson to Sonoita along Highway 82 the desert slowly gives way to grassy ranch land, and the incessantly hot temperature dips just enough to provide some relief. The town itself is a small, quiet, cowboy establishment...
More Details >
Save Place

Saguaro National Park, AZ

Arizona, USA
If, like most visitors, you head for Tucson between Thanksgiving and Easter, you're probably seeking sun and warmth while the rest of the country deals with the winter blahs. And you'll most likely find what you're looking for. There's a reason...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without