An Arizona Adventures To-Do List

Arizona is full of grand adventures—from natural wonders to famous luxury resorts and spas. You’ll find colorful canyons carved by water and time and the Sonoran Desert framed by Technicolor sunsets. Rich cultural traditions are reflected in Southwestern cuisine, American Indian artwork, and the legends of Arizona's Old West. The Grand Canyon, one of the true wonders of the natural world, is only the beginning. Here are seven other adventures you can experience only in Arizona.