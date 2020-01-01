Amused by these...
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
An address won't help you much on Burano. If you're looking for a specific spot on this tiny archipelago off the Venetian coast, let color be your guide. According to legend, island homes were painted in vivid hues to help fishermen find their way...
Save Place
MAS, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
On our first visit to Bali in 1988, our soon-to-be-fast-friends Azman and Caroline took us to the studio of mask-making genius Ida Bagus Anom [http://bit.ly/H8tOmN]. We were instantly enthralled by the expressiveness of the faces he carved and...
Save Place
400 W Rich St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Dinin’ Hall is an innovative new eating concept that began as a design idea trying to solve practical issues of eating at food trucks and carts. It features a rotating roster of food trucks and carts and provides a cool dining area of industrial...
Save Place
Karl-Marx-Allee, Berlin, Germany
Meet the Ampelmann, the little green guy who graces the street lights in the former East Berlin. After reunification, the spunky green dude was set to vanish, replaced by the more generic EU-standard green/walk sign. But there was an uproar....
Popular Stories
- 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
- 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
- 5 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.