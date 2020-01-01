Amsterdam shopping
Collected by Jeannie Catmull
Tweede Egelantiersdwarsstraat 2, 1015 SC Amsterdam, Netherlands
It was the fifth of seven food stops on our Jordaan Food Tour (http://www.eatingamsterdamtours.com/jordaan-food-tour/), a four-hour gastronomic adventure through one of Amsterdam's most scenic and historic neighborhoods. We'd already devoured...
Warmoesstraat 141, 1012 JB Amsterdam, Netherlands
Recognizable by the gaggle of camera-toting tourists who routinely gather to gawk at one of Amsterdam's funniest shop windows, The Condomerie proffers colorful condoms and other contraceptive methods in all shapes, sizes, flavors and colors, as...
Haarlemmerdijk 25-A, 1013 KA Amsterdam, Netherlands
If you like your Louis Vuittons made of chocolate, head for Jordino on Haarlemmerdijk, one of Amsterdam's finest sweets shops. Since 1993, the family-owned shop has been crafting shoes you can eat from fine cocoa products. Alongside the pumps, 90...
Lijnbaansgracht 191, 1016 XA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Who knew you could buy a little string instrument for as little as 35, learn to play it in days and ramp up in weeks to performing in an urban orchestra? If you're looking for a laugh to go along with your live music, hit Amsterdam's Uke Boutique,...
Are the Dutch so tall because they consume so much dairy? Hard to say, but the important thing is that delectable cheese made from the milk of cows and sheep grazing on lush pastures in Holland is sold throughout Amsterdam. Netherlanders have been...
Prinsengracht 645, 1016 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Headquartered about an hour north of the city, Royal Tichelaar Makkum has been making traditional Dutch pottery and tiles for more than four centuries. In Amsterdam proper, the design store Frozen Fountain sells modern Makkum pieces, including...
Pieter Cornelisz Hooftstraat, 1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
From vintage shops and hipster boutiques in the Negen Straats (Nine Streets) to posh designer outlets on P.C. Hoofstraat, Amsterdam's shopping scene is nothing if not eclectic. There's something for everyone on Kalverstraat, a shopping street that...
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
Hazenstraat, 1016 SR Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's a single street after Amsterdam's Negen Straats (Nine Streets), but Hazenstraat, the Tiende Straatje (Tenth Street), rates a ten in serious shoppers' books. Lined with boutiques, cafés and galleries, this cobbled strip in the Bohemian-chic...
Prinsengracht 112, 1015 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just down the street from the Anne Frank House is the Amsterdam Cheese Museum. It feels more like a shop, shelves filled to the ceiling with a huge variety of Dutch cheeses, including the world-famous gouda and edam varieties. If you are strolling...
Haarlemmerstraat, 1013 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It could be the quirkiest strip in Amsterdam, featuring the Netherlands' cutest collection of one-of-a-kind boutiques, bars and bistros. Stretching west from Central Station, Haarlemmerstraat and its continuation, Haarlemmerdijk, are the perfect...
Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Warmoesstraat 65, 1012 HW Amsterdam, Netherlands
Most people don't think of Warmoesstraat when they plan a shopping spree in Amsterdam. But if your gift lists and desires include dildos, vibrators, S + M toys, porn CDs or kinky leather, it's where you'll want to head. As a hub for the city's...
Stadionweg 39, 1077 RW Amsterdam, Netherlands
For ultrachic shopping, look beyond Amsterdam’s city center to Beethovenstraat. Here, you’ll find Dutch designer PAUW and the English Hatter, which is a posh spot for men’s fashion. You’ll also find a collection of perfume shops, chocolatiers and...
