Amsterdam, Netherlands, Europe
Collected by Kelly Fair
Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Grachtenfestival is a week-long outdoor classical music festival held every August in Amsterdam. World-famous musicians, ensembles and new talent perform in locations around the city. The festival's grand finale, the free Prinsengracht Concert, is...
Westermarkt 20, 1016 GV Amsterdam, Netherlands
One powerful and emotional experience in Amsterdam that shouldn’t be missed is a visit to the Anne Frank House. This home, where Anne Frank wrote in her diary while she, her family, and four others hid from the Nazis during World War II, has been...
Prinsengracht 263-267, 1016 GV Amsterdam, Netherlands
If you are in Amsterdam, you must visit the Anne Frank House, which is located on the Prinsengracht Canal. It was in this "Secret Annex" that the young Anne Frank wrote her world-famous diary while hiding in occupied Holland. Visitors are allowed...
Museumstraat 1, 1071 XX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam’s State Museum reopened in 2013 after a decade of renovations, and it is oh so worth a visit! Weave your way through the museum's vast assemblage of historic art (there are over 8,000 pieces!) to check out works from Dutch masters...
Van Baerlestraat 27, 1071 AN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Conservatorium has a fascinating past. It started as a bank and then became a music academy before renowned Italian designer Piero Lissoni transformed it into a hotel in 2012. The building itself harmoniously blends old and new, with modern steel...
Museumplein 10, 1071 DJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
It has been a decade since the major museums on the Museumplein—a grassy square connecting Amsterdam’s main art centers—have all been open at the same time. Here’s what to check out at Stedelijk Museum. The modern art...
Gabriël Metsustraat 8, 1071 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It has been a decade since the major museums on the Museumplein—a grassy square connecting Amsterdam’s main art centers—have all been open at the same time. Here’s what to check out at the Van Gogh Museum. Sunflowers, The Bedroom, and The Potato...
Spuistraat 288-292, 1012 VX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Even in a city as compact as Amsterdam, sightseeing via Hop On-Hop Off bus is a great way to get oriented, leaving you time and energy to see attractions that might otherwise be spent getting lost. On a 12-stop route, hop on and off as often as...
Zeedijk 4-8, 1012 AX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Skek describes itself as "loving, honest and curious." Run by and for students (get 25% off with student ID), this eco-friendly café off Amsterdam's Red Light District serves no-frills, mostly organic snacks, meals and drinks. Portions are...
Warmoesstraat, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ah, Warmoesstraat, Amsterdam's heart of darkness, the street that never sleeps. Well, maybe...between 5:00–8:00am, after the junkies leave and before tourists arrive.Set adjacent tode Wallen, the city's most famous Red Light District, this lively...
Warmoesstraat 65, 1012 HW Amsterdam, Netherlands
Most people don't think of Warmoesstraat when they plan a shopping spree in Amsterdam. But if your gift lists and desires include dildos, vibrators, S + M toys, porn CDs or kinky leather, it's where you'll want to head. As a hub for the city's...
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 10, 1012 GD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Michael Bublé was singing romantic ballads when I strolled into this Andalusian-style tapas bar in the heart of the Red Light District with a few friends in tow. While Shakira or Enrique Inglesias might have provided a more appropriate...
De Wallen, Amsterdam, Netherlands
The red-light district in Amsterdam is a very busy place with an odd mix of life in one small neighborhood. In a peculiar way it’s very beautiful—there’s so much happening both visually and mentally it takes a bit to process it all as you wander...
Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
Singel 460, 1017 AW Amsterdam, Netherlands
From its new location on the Singel, Supperclub maintains the old traditions of one of Amsterdam's most innovative nightclubs. In few other upscale restaurants can you take off your shoes, get in an oversize bed with friends, and savor an...
Dam, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The central hub of downtown Amsterdam is Dam Square, and it’s been at the heart of the city’s history since the 13th century. Today, the open-air public space is ringed by shops and restaurants and packed with people, including street performers...
Leidsestraat, Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's easy to have a love-hate relationship with Leidesplein (Leidse Square), a colorful if sometimes frenetic entertainment hub near Vondelpark, at Amsterdam's southern end. Accessible via trams 1, 2, 5, 7 and 10, the square is the stage for...
Hazenstraat, 1016 SR Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's a single street after Amsterdam's Negen Straats (Nine Streets), but Hazenstraat, the Tiende Straatje (Tenth Street), rates a ten in serious shoppers' books. Lined with boutiques, cafés and galleries, this cobbled strip in the Bohemian-chic...
Marnixstraat 164-166, 1016 TG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Don't dress up to visit this grunge bar tucked on Marnixgracht in Amsterdam's Oude West. Don't be put off by the abundant graffiti covering its gritty exterior, either. Inside, Café Soundgarden is a welcoming, unpretentious pub with a spectacular...
What's not to like about Museumplein? In summer, it's as chill as Vondelpark, with picnickers playing instruments and getting high on the lawn. Add more grass and the field becomes stoners' heaven as well as a magnet for art aficionados. The...
Rozengracht 117, 1016 LV Amsterdam, Netherlands
1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beloved by locals and popular with tourists, the Vondelpark is a 120-acre oasis of green in buzzing Amsterdam, southeast of the Leidseplein. Opened in 1865 as the Nieuwe Park, it was later renamed after 17th-century Dutch playwright Joost van den...
With its flamboyant facade, art deco foyer, and main hall outfitted with love seats and private boxes, the Pathé Tuschinski Cinema makes going to the movies a romantic affair. Framed by ornate twin towers, the historic building between the...
Stadhouderskade 78, 1072 AE Amsterdam, Netherlands
If €18 for a few glasses of Dutch brew served against a backdrop of old Heineken commercials and a quasi-3D movie starring a guy swimming in a pool of beer sounds entertaining, by all means visit The Heineken Experience. You may find your...
Kalverstraat, 1971 BS IJmuiden, Netherlands
Cutting a wide swath through central Amsterdam, the Kalverstraat, named after the kalvermarkt (calves market) staged there until the 17th century, is the city's main pedestrian shopping street, with no traffic other than a constant flow of...
Noordermarkt 42B, 1015 NA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
Oudezijds Achterburgwal, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's one of Amsterdam's prettiest districts, where swans glide on tree-shrouded canals and gabled mansions recall Holland's Golden Age: de Wallen, better known as the Red Light District (RLD). Since 2000, prostitutes have plied their trade here as...
Lijnbaansgracht 91, 1015 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
On the ground floor of their canal house in Amsterdam's serene Jordaan, Dutch couple Greet and Niels have created an authentic local experience for friends, couples, business travelers and small families: Amphora. Accessed via a private entrance,...
Professor Tulpplein 1, 1018 GX Amsterdam, Netherlands
An Old World grande dame of the 19th-century tradition, the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam presides over the Amstel River from its waterfront perch at the eastern edge of the original city. An imposing example of a Dutch take on French...
Damrak 1-5, 1012 LG Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's among the first buildings you'll see as you exit Amsterdam's Central Station: the stately Victoria Hotel, a four-star establishment that belies its 1890 birth certificate with an ornate façade adorned with carved stone and cast iron...
Prinsengracht 328-332, 1016 HX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Come for the collection of old-fashioned teapots in the breakfast room window. Stay for cozy rooms accented with stained-glass rooms and antique furnishings, some with canal views. Endorsed by Rick Steves, Fodor's Choice, Time Out Amsterdam,...
Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The largest five-star hotel in Holland has presided over Dam Square, hub of central Amsterdam, since 1866. Guests look out on the Royal Palace and the square’s action from the sleek lounge. Madame Tussauds is across the way and De Bijenkorf,...
If searching for treasures amidst other folks' junk is your kinda thing, head to the Waterlooplein Flea Market on Amsterdam's northeast side, across the Amstel River from Rembrantplein. Named for the Battle of Waterloo that took down Napoleon in...
Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands
The imposing De L’Europe—one of Amsterdam’s original luxury hotels, a holdover from the late 19th century’s age of Grand Tours and neoclassical architecture—has been thoughtfully restored in keeping with its opulent...
The journey is part of the fun of visiting this market on the north side of the River IJ: The IJ-Hallen Flea Market, boasting up to 750 stands manned by vendors hawking vintage clothes, antiques, books, leather goods and bric-a-brac, typically...
Spuistraat, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
If you're out for a Sunday stroll, check out the small art fair off Spui square, near the American Book Center. At 25 stalls, professional artists showcase original works, selling directly to passersby while local musicians serenade the crowd on...
Prinsengracht 587, 1016 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Once Amsterdam’s main public library, the Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht looks like a 1970s block on the outside. But inside, renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders has transformed the space into a whimsical and grown-up homage to Alice in...
Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Damrak 50, 1012 LL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Imagined by students and grads from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, the Exchange set out to "dress" each room like a fashion model. Avant-garde fabrics drape from ceilings, and everything from buttons and magazine clippings to a Marie Antoinette–...
