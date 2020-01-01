Amsterdam dining
Collected by Jeannie Catmull
Prinsengracht 381, 1016 HL Amsterdam, Netherlands
If artful cuisine served in sleek yet homey ambiance appeals, it would be sinful to miss Envy, a chic pearl on Prinsengracht, honored for the sixth consecutive year by Michelin. You're not likely to commit gluttony at this Italian deli-inspired...
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 10, 1012 GD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Michael Bublé was singing romantic ballads when I strolled into this Andalusian-style tapas bar in the heart of the Red Light District with a few friends in tow. While Shakira or Enrique Inglesias might have provided a more appropriate...
Eerste Looiersdwarsstraat 15, 1016 VL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Giant legs of air-dried pork dangle from the ceiling of this aioli-scented tapas bar, transporting diners to Andalusia. For the liveliest experience, bring a few friends and pull up stools at the bar, where you can watch a duo of Spanish chefs...
Warmoesstraat 43, 1012 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
You can make a satisfying meal of tapas plates at Restaurant La Paella, a small bistro near Amsterdam's Red Light District known for traditional Spanish delicacies like Patatas Bravas, Spanish Croquettes, Albóndigas and Chorizo Español. But the...
Leidsekruisstraat 12-14, 1017 RH Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dutch restaurants are not renowned for their customer service. But at Yumi Sushi off Max Euweplein, you control when and what you're served because you fetch your own selections from a rotating conveyor belt. Plates are color-coded according to...
Warmoesstraat 129, 1012 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cocktail bar-restaurants typically excel at one or the other, rarely both tipple and nibble. Four month old Tales & Spirits, located in the beating heart of Amsterdam, manages to succeed on both fronts. The cocktails are both creative in name...
Rozengracht 106, 1016 NH Amsterdam, Netherlands
An instant Amsterdam hotspot when it opened on Rozengracht in spring 2015, Salmuera blends flavors from many Latin countries, fusing Mexican and South American favorites as its predecessor did with Asian fare. Set in the historic building that was...
Bilderdijkstraat 158HS, 1053 LC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Although it's in Amsterdam's Oud-West, you'll feel like you've landed somewhere in the Far East when you dive into the Asian-inspired street fare at HappyHappyJoyJoy. The latest brainchild of Chef Julius Jaspers of TV's Top Chef fame, as well as...
Joop Geesinkweg 801, 1096 AZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Warmoesstraat 51, 1012 HW Amsterdam, Netherlands
If a juicy burger named after a local drag queen doesn't whet your appetite, one of Getto's stiff cocktails should have you dining like a diva at this local favorite. Since 1996, it's been an "attitude-free" zone for gays, lesbians and anyone else...
Reguliersdwarsstraat 38, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1982, Rose's Cantina has been drawing locals for Latin American flavors on a street known for its plethora of dining options. On a busy night, don't expect intimacy or romance, as the Reguliersdwarsstraat establishment is big, boisterous and...
Warmoesstraat 21, 1012 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
This is not your everyday burger joint. From the outside, Burger Bar looks like a typical fast food dive, with a neon sign above a door leading into a narrow, brightly lit interior. Outside tables are likely to be packed with Amsterdammers and...
Oosterdokskade 5, 1011 AD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just three months after opening last August, the 70-seat Samhoud Places restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars for international dishes such as sole in hazelnut sauce, chickpea and crab crepes, and eggplant moussaka. Hit the casual lounge for a...
Rozengracht 2, 1016 NB Amsterdam, Netherlands
The atmosphere is heavy, the decibel level very low, and the wooden decor both comforting, and inviting. People in this café are either locals reading the newspapers while sipping a cappuccino, or, like me, tourists who just visited the Anne Frank...
Leidsekruisstraat 28, 1017 RJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam isn't exactly known for its stellar food, so finding delicious Dutch food on a busy tourist street at an affordable price on my latest trip was a big surprise. A few friends and I wanted to try Dutch food on our last night in Amsterdam,...
Brouwersgracht 60, 1013 GX Amsterdam, Netherlands
De Belhamel restaurant is located near the Central train station in a very quiet residential neighborhood. It would be hard to find a prettier location for a leisurely lunch or romantic dinner - the restaurant sits at the junction of the...
Haarlemmerdijk 4, 1013 JC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Living so close to the North Sea, Dutchies love their fish. They eat it raw, baked, steamed, poached, grilled and fried. While often found on dinner menus, seafood is especially popular as a fast food snack, sold at fish shops throughout the city....
Singel, 1013 GA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eating raw herring is a right of passage for many who visit Amsterdam. Order yours from the friendly Dutch matrons in blue and white-striped aprons at Stubbe's Haaring, a herring stand with a view on the bridge over Singel Canal, just off...
Binnen Oranjestraat 14, 1013 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It was a late Saturday afternoon in Amsterdam. The sun was almost piercing and locals were joyous, thronging cafés and shedding layers. After all, they had suffered weeks of spring's damp and gray homecoming. Knowing the extents to which I will go...
Elandsgracht 108, 1016 VA Amsterdam, Netherlands
On a rainy summer night (thunder! lightening!), we had very low expectations of getting a table at Balthazar's Keuken—mostly because something I read said that it was hard to get in. But there was a table, right in the back by the open...
No trip to Amsterdam is complete without a stop in one of the bruine kroeg, or brown cafés. These are the Dutch equivalent of Irish pubs, cozy spaces where people gather to relax over beers and comfort food. And Café Papeneiland is a classic. Stop...
Brouwersgracht 125, 1015 GE Amsterdam, Netherlands
It may not look like much and there's certainly no need to dress up. But despite its humble appearance on the posh Brouwersgracht, Swieti Sranang serves up some of the best—and most affordable—Indonesian and Surinamese food in town. Owned by Henk...
Marnixstraat 246, 1016 TL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Strolling down Marnixstraat you wouldn't suspect it's there, unless you notice a small sign near a stairwell adjacent to the Q-Park. From Nassaukade, there's no access, but you can see the buzzing venue across Singlegracht canal: Waterkant, a...
Spui 15, 1012 WX Amsterdam, Netherlands
You might expect to find a man with a last name like “Visscher” (fisherman in Dutch) to be behind a restaurant specializing in fresh seafood. But Fons de Visscher took it a step further. Three years after his successful launch of The Seafood Bar...
Amstelstraat 32, 1017 DA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Before Salsa Shop opened in 2014, searching for a good taco in Amsterdam could be a doomed, Quixote-like quest. Despite ruling the spice trade in the 17th century, Dutchies apparently never developed a taste for fare with a bite, as traditional...
Rozengracht 25, 1016 LR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Long after America bit into the cupcake craze, Europe is finally sinking some teeth into it. Since 2012, Amsterdammers with a sweet tooth have been getting their sugar fix at Van Ness Cupcake, in the heart of the city on Spuistraat. The tiny...
Jan van Galenstraat 8, 1051 KM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Lured by the promise of authentic Texas barbecue cuisine coupled with classic sides of the American South, Amsterdammers have been flocking to Graceland BBQ since it opened in 2013. Set in De Marktkantine in the city's newly gentrified Oud-West...
NDSM-Plein 102, 1033 WB Amsterdam, Netherlands
On a hopping night, Noorderlicht (Northern Lights) blazes with colorful lights visible clear across the IJ River—hence its name. For those drinking and jamming to live music on a waterfront terrace warmed by a roaring bonfire, the setting is...
Warmoesstraat, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ah, Warmoesstraat, Amsterdam's heart of darkness, the street that never sleeps. Well, maybe...between 5:00–8:00am, after the junkies leave and before tourists arrive.Set adjacent tode Wallen, the city's most famous Red Light District, this lively...
Herenstraat 16, 1012 HG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Few things are gratis in Amsterdam, where you'll probably pay for your own meal even on a romantic date. But Seasons restaurant gives new meaning to "going Dutch" with a two-for-one Early Bird Special. Set on a pretty side-street off the...
Goudsbloemstraat 91, 1015 JK Amsterdam, Netherlands
Weekend mornings are typically sleepy in Amsterdam. The town barely wakes up by noon, and many stores and restaurants are closed Sunday morning. Which leaves few options beyond local bakeries and venues serving touristy “English Breakfasts” to...
Zeedijk 4-8, 1012 AX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Skek describes itself as "loving, honest and curious." Run by and for students (get 25% off with student ID), this eco-friendly café off Amsterdam's Red Light District serves no-frills, mostly organic snacks, meals and drinks. Portions are...
With its signature sandwich―a whole wheat or white pita pocket filled with crisp falafel balls, topped with a choice of 15 salads, plus sauces like red or green chili, tahini and garlic―Maoz has been satisfying hungry Amsterdammers since 1991. In...
Hannie Dankbaarpassage 47, 1053 RT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Inspired by the likes of Copenhagen's Torvehallerne, Madrid's Mercado de San Miguel and London's Borough Market, Amsterdam's Food Hallen has been a hit since its debut in October 2014. On weekends, the indoor food court is packed with locals and...
