Amsterdam
Collected by Saebom Bae
Prinsengracht, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyond tulips, windmills, and weed, Amsterdam's global image is entwined with water. The Canal Ring (Grachtengordel) is made up of 165 fluid channels developed during the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age. In the ensuing years, the water network has...
Herengracht 386, 1016 CJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
During Holland's Golden Age, when spice trade with Asia and North Africa was booming, wealthy merchants built mansions along the expanding canal ring that became Amsterdam. Today the fashionable homes have been reincarnated as upscale offices,...
Museumstraat 1, 1071 XX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam’s State Museum reopened in 2013 after a decade of renovations, and it is oh so worth a visit! Weave your way through the museum's vast assemblage of historic art (there are over 8,000 pieces!) to check out works from Dutch masters...
Oudezijds Achterburgwal, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's one of Amsterdam's prettiest districts, where swans glide on tree-shrouded canals and gabled mansions recall Holland's Golden Age: de Wallen, better known as the Red Light District (RLD). Since 2000, prostitutes have plied their trade here as...
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
The Hague, Netherlands
According to a popular saying in Holland, "Money is earned in Rotterdam, divided in Den Haag and spent in Amsterdam." To see where financial division happens in the Netherlands, head for the country's seat of government: The Hague or Den Haag, as...
Binnenhof 22, 2513 AA Den Haag, Netherlands
Den Haag grew up around the Binnenhof, but has evolved into a cultured and sophisticated city with attractions that extend far beyond its governmental functions. Still, the courtyard created by its government buildings is one of the top 100 among...
Stationsweg 166A, 2161 AM Lisse, Netherlands
It's a zen-like experience doable a scant nine weeks of the year: Keukenhof, where seven million blooming tulips, daffodils and hyacinths have attracted 800,000+ spring visitors for 60 years. Covering nearly 80 acres, the stunning display is the...
Scheveningen, The Hague, Netherlands
A four-kilometer seaside promenade is the perfect place for a stroll at Scheveningen, a beach resort in Den Haag's wealthy northernmost district. In addition to a sandy beach, colorful esplanade, pier and the Scheveningen lighthouse, there's a Sea...
Zaanse Schans, 1509 Zaandam, Netherlands
On the banks of the river Zaan, time stopped three centuries ago at Zaanse Schans. In this recreation of a Dutch village in the 17th–18th centuries, stroll down streets lined with typical green wooden houses, manicured gardens and graceful...
Voldersgracht, 2611 EV Delft, Netherlands
Not a fan of Amsterdam's chaotic flow of bikes, trams and cars? Nor a fan of its incessant bustle? Well, dear travelers, I'm happy to report that there is a solution. It's called Delft, and it will rock your socks. This small village is pretty...
Alblasserdam, Netherlands
This is the last place in the Netherlands where you can see windmills in their original locations. We were there in February, which meant they didn't have any up and running, but that also meant it wasn't crowded. Just joggers and walkers out on...
