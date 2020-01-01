Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amsterdam

Collected by Ana Luisa Cafezinho
List View
Map View
Save Place

Shopping the Nine Streets "De9straatjes"

Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
More Details >
Save Place

Flower Market (Bloemenmarkt)

Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
More Details >
Save Place

Proeflokaal Arendsnest

Herengracht 90, 1015 BS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Arendsnest is a pub specializing in Dutch beer. There are many, as it turns out—the Belgians get all the glory, but the Dutch are also fine brewers. They also serve a really great variety of cheese, a reminder that nothing goes with cheese as...
More Details >
Save Place

Anne Frank House

Westermarkt 20, 1016 GV Amsterdam, Netherlands
One powerful and emotional experience in Amsterdam that shouldn’t be missed is a visit to the Anne Frank House. This home, where Anne Frank wrote in her diary while she, her family, and four others hid from the Nazis during World War II, has been...
More Details >
Save Place

Anne Frank House

Prinsengracht 263-267, 1016 GV Amsterdam, Netherlands
If you are in Amsterdam, you must visit the Anne Frank House, which is located on the Prinsengracht Canal. It was in this "Secret Annex" that the young Anne Frank wrote her world-famous diary while hiding in occupied Holland. Visitors are allowed...
More Details >
Save Place

Amsterdam Cheese Museum

Prinsengracht 112, 1015 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just down the street from the Anne Frank House is the Amsterdam Cheese Museum. It feels more like a shop, shelves filled to the ceiling with a huge variety of Dutch cheeses, including the world-famous gouda and edam varieties. If you are strolling...
More Details >
Save Place

Rijksmuseum Amsterdam

Museumstraat 1, 1071 XX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam’s State Museum reopened in 2013 after a decade of renovations, and it is oh so worth a visit! Weave your way through the museum's vast assemblage of historic art (there are over 8,000 pieces!) to check out works from Dutch masters...
More Details >
Save Place

Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam

Museumplein 10, 1071 DJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
It has been a decade since the major museums on the Museumplein—a grassy square connecting Amsterdam’s main art centers—have all been open at the same time. Here’s what to check out at Stedelijk Museum. The modern art...
More Details >
Save Place

Van Gogh Museum

Gabriël Metsustraat 8, 1071 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It has been a decade since the major museums on the Museumplein—a grassy square connecting Amsterdam’s main art centers—have all been open at the same time. Here’s what to check out at the Van Gogh Museum. Sunflowers, The Bedroom, and The Potato...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World