Amsterdam
Collected by Lindsay Oda
List View
Map View
Save Place
Kinkerstraat 1, 1053 DB Amsterdam, Netherlands
You know what's annoying? Biking around Amsterdam on a bike that screams I'M A TOURIST. Here at Bike4U, you can get classic black Gazelles. Prices are good, child seats are available, and the Bulgarian guys who run the place are super nice. Note...
Save Place
Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Save Place
Prinsengracht 263-267, 1016 GV Amsterdam, Netherlands
If you are in Amsterdam, you must visit the Anne Frank House, which is located on the Prinsengracht Canal. It was in this "Secret Annex" that the young Anne Frank wrote her world-famous diary while hiding in occupied Holland. Visitors are allowed...
Save Place
Herengracht 90, 1015 BS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Arendsnest is a pub specializing in Dutch beer. There are many, as it turns out—the Belgians get all the glory, but the Dutch are also fine brewers. They also serve a really great variety of cheese, a reminder that nothing goes with cheese as...
Save Place
Funenkade 7, 1018 AL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Unexpected surprises abound in Amsterdam. On the city's east side, you'll find one denoted by a tall windmill: Brouwerij 't IJ (the IJ Brewery), a small brewery and pub situated in the former Funen bathhouse, next to the De Gooyer windmill. Opened...
Save Place
Brouwersgracht 60, 1013 GX Amsterdam, Netherlands
De Belhamel restaurant is located near the Central train station in a very quiet residential neighborhood. It would be hard to find a prettier location for a leisurely lunch or romantic dinner - the restaurant sits at the junction of the...
Save Place
Leidsekruisstraat 28, 1017 RJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam isn't exactly known for its stellar food, so finding delicious Dutch food on a busy tourist street at an affordable price on my latest trip was a big surprise. A few friends and I wanted to try Dutch food on our last night in Amsterdam,...
Save Place
Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Grachtenfestival is a week-long outdoor classical music festival held every August in Amsterdam. World-famous musicians, ensembles and new talent perform in locations around the city. The festival's grand finale, the free Prinsengracht Concert, is...
Save Place
Gabriël Metsustraat 8, 1071 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It has been a decade since the major museums on the Museumplein—a grassy square connecting Amsterdam’s main art centers—have all been open at the same time. Here’s what to check out at the Van Gogh Museum. Sunflowers, The Bedroom, and The Potato...
Save Place
Keukenhof, 9463 RD Eext, Netherlands
When you enter the park it's like you died and went to heaven but then you realize you're not because of the thousands of people around you pushing and shoving. That is the only con at Keukenhof, everything else is wonderful. You get to walk...
Save Place
Warmoesstraat 129, 1012 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cocktail bar-restaurants typically excel at one or the other, rarely both tipple and nibble. Four month old Tales & Spirits, located in the beating heart of Amsterdam, manages to succeed on both fronts. The cocktails are both creative in name...
Save Place
Voldersgracht, 2611 EV Delft, Netherlands
Not a fan of Amsterdam's chaotic flow of bikes, trams and cars? Nor a fan of its incessant bustle? Well, dear travelers, I'm happy to report that there is a solution. It's called Delft, and it will rock your socks. This small village is pretty...
Save Place
Lingsforterweg 26, 5944 BE Arcen, Netherlands
Most people have heard of the Kuekenhof tulip gardens of the Netherlands, but few know about the even larger Arcen Gardens in the south of the country, near Venlo. This massive, 42 hectare, garden complex is on the grounds of the 17th century...
Save Place
Elandsgracht 108, 1016 VA Amsterdam, Netherlands
On a rainy summer night (thunder! lightening!), we had very low expectations of getting a table at Balthazar's Keuken—mostly because something I read said that it was hard to get in. But there was a table, right in the back by the open...
Save Place
Weesperzijde 23, 1091 EC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Supposedly De Ysbreeker ('Ice breaker'), arguably one of Amsterdam's most coveted café terraces overlooking the Amstel river, was formerly an inn for men who broke the ice on the river - hence, its name. Incarnations as a theater and dance hall...
Save Place
Ganzenmarkt, 3512 GE Utrecht, Netherlands
Admire unusual light-based artwork around Utrecht on the nightly Trajectum Lumen route. Stumble around Utrecht's walkable center after dark on your own (you can download a map of the route for free), or hire a guide for extra commentary if you...
Save Place
Prins Hendrikkade 12, 1012 TL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam might not rank up there with Milan or Paris when it comes to European magnets for shopaholics. But when it comes to stuff not available on the legal market elsewhere, A'dam is tops. Need weed? No problem! Step into The Basement...
Save Place
Wijde Kerksteeg 5, 1012 GW Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just saying it like it is. Such is the case at High Snack, located in the center of Amsterdam. While not necessarily known for its culinary delights, Amsterdam accommodates tourists who suddenly (and not-so-mysteriously) get the munchies. High...
Save Place
Van Woustraat 3, 1074 AA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Don't shoot, I'm vegetarian! No problem even in a meat-centric city like Amsterdam when there are places like the White Elephant. We found this hideout in the neighborhood we were staying in during one of our morning walks and thought we'd wander...
Save Place
Eerste Anjeliersdwarsstraat 4, 1015 NR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever